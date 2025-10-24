Rock Singer-Songwriter Dealing With ‘Mouth Infection’

The singer and guitarist of a fan-favorite indie rock band recently had to cancel a show… thanks to a mouth infection.

Christofer Drew, who is the on-again off off-again frontman of the pop rock band Never Shout Never, who forced to pull out of an appearance at the When We Were Young Festival, which took place on October 18 and 19 in Las Vegas.

“I am honored to be invited to When We Were Young fest in Las Vegas,” the 34-year-old wrote on X on September 11. “Unfortunately, I will not be able to play the concert.”

The “First Dance” singer also revealed a painful medical condition would sideline him for the foreseeable future.

“I have been suffering from a mouth infection, and I will need to do severe dental work for the rest of the year, and will not be able to make the appearance,” he explained.

In a follow-up post, Drew thanked fans for understanding the cancellation.

“Thank you, everyone who was planning on seeing me at the fest,” he wrote. “I love you all so much! This mouth infection has taken over my life, and I’m going to be okay, but it’s very serious. Thank you, and I’ll be in touch on X.”

Pop Rock Singer-Songwriter has Been ‘Retired’ On and Off For Quite Some Time

Drew has declared he was done with music several times in the past. Indeed, his X bio reads “retired musician …” However, it was announced last year that Never Shout Never would play this year’s When We Were Young Festival, giving fans hope they might get to see another live performance after quite a drought.

Singer Christofer Drew of Never Shout Never performs circa 2012. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Vans)

That said, a Reddit thread over at r/WhenWeWereYoungFest many fans were bracing for the “Seewhatweseas” singer to bail on the highly anticipated show. Many also seemed to believe it wasn’t due to a mouth infection.

“I had been calling this since he was announced, literally been saying buying tickets just for NSN was not worth it. Not shocked at all if you’ve kept up with him in any capacity,” one fan wrote.

“We got tickets just in case, but I kept telling people there was no way he’d make it in his fragile state. Totally understand and wish him the best of luck,” another understanding fan added.

In 2019, Drew’s brother David was fatally shot by police during a mental health crisis. Many fans believe Drew’s behavior has been erratic since, which aligns with his band’s reduced activity and his announced retirements in recent years.