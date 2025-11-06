Rock Singer’s Death Announced by Bandmates: Andrew Metcalfe Praised as ‘One of the Greatest Frontmen’

Rock singer Andrew Metcalfe is being remembered by his Sound of Gun bandmates following his sudden passing.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on their social media accounts, the Sound of Guns bandmates announced the shocking news.

“Today, we are heartbroken,” the bandmates wrote. “We’re sad to say that our friend, brother, and frontman of Sound of Guns, Andrew Metcalfe, has sadly passed away.”

The bandmates also praised Metcalfe as being one of the greatest frontmen to “ever grace the stage.”

“His presence was unmatched,” they continued. “His songwriting was incredible, and his voice was one of a kind. A true artist, performer, lyricist, and just a genuinely lovely man.”

Rock in peace, brother. pic.twitter.com/faHL21bvSy — Sound Of Guns (@SoundOfGunsUK) October 30, 2025

The Sound of Guns bandmates also shared that they appreciated his touching contributions to music over the years.

“We are thankful for the short time we had with him and the amazing things we did as a band,” they shared. “We saw incredible things, played incredible stages and met incredible people.”

Metcalfe formed Sound of Guns with Lee Glynn, Nathan Crowley, John Coley, and Simon Finley in Liverpool, England, in 2008. They released two albums, What Came From Fire and Angels and Enemies.

In 2013, the rock band announced an indefinite hiatus, with the bandmates wanting to focus on “other commitments/projects.”

Details about Metcalfe’s passing, including the cause, were not revealed.

Sound of Guns Fans took to Social Media to Mourn Andrew Metcalfe

Following the news that Andrew Metcalfe passed away, Sound of Guns fans took to social media to mourn the band’s late frontman.

“So sad. Only saw you play live once but absolutely blew me away,” one fan wrote. “He was a genuine rock star with a fantastic voice and blistering stage presence. Will be much missed. RIP Andrew. My condolences to you all.”

Another fan also wrote, “Such sad news. Powerhouse of a voice and an iconic front man.. Commiserations to you all and Andys family and friends R. I. P.”

Other fans admitted they were hopeful about the band’s return before learning of Metcalfe’s passing.

“So sad. When I saw activity on your X page, I was sure that you were reforming,” a fan stated. “But sadly, it couldn’t have been further from that. Ever since I saw you supporting the Twang I was a massive fan, every song an anthem. I will raise a glass to you tonight brother!”