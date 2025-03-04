Rock Musician’s Fiancée Dies After Going Overboard on Cruise Ship: Latest on Kimberly Burch’s Death

Kimberly Burch, the fiancée of Faster Pussycat singer Taime Downe, is presumed dead after reportedly falling overboard from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

According to Burch’s mother, as reported by TMZ, the 56-year-old fell to her death shortly after an intense argument with Downe aboard the ship.

Carnell Burch shared that her daughter, Kimberly, joined Downe during the band’s performance on The ’80s Cruise. The 80s Cruise is a nostalgia-filled trip which also featured fellow 80s bands like Squeeze and Men at Work. The seven-day voyage kicked off on Sunday, March 2, departing from Miami.

Carnell informed the outlet that Downe had called to report Kimberly’s alleged fall overboard on the very first day of the cruise. So far, no body has been recovered. According to TMZ, the details surrounding how Kimberly fell from the ship remain uncertain.

Carnell revealed that Kimberly was reportedly drinking during the cruise, a behavior she described as out of character for her daughter. She also noted that, to her knowledge, Kimberly was not dealing with any emotional struggles at the time.

Royal Caribbean Issues Statement in the Wake of Kimberly Burch Falling Overboard

“Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort [and] is working with local authorities,” a spokesperson for Royal Caribbean told TMZ. “We are providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guests’ family, we have no additional details to share,” they added.

The incident took place about 20 miles from Freeport, Bahamas, according to a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson speaking with TMZ. The Coast Guard collaborated with the Royal Bahamas Defense Force in the search for Kimberly. However, the outlet reported that the Royal Bahamas Defense Force eventually suspended its search efforts.

The outlet revealed that Downe and Kimberly had been in a relationship for “6 to 7” years.