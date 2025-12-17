Rock Music Legend Died of ‘Lung Condition’: Latest Update on Mani’s Death

The cause of death for Gary “Mani” Mounfield, bassist for the iconic English band The Stone Roses, has been revealed.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Manchester Evening News, the 61-year-old musician died peacefully in his sleep from “respiratory issues” linked to an ongoing lung condition. Family members confirmed the bassist’s death last month. Paramedics were called to his home in a Greater Manchester suburb on the morning of November 20.

The Manchester Evening News added that he was not taken to hospital, and his death was declared at the scene. A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson confirmed the incident was “non-suspicious.”

The outlet added that his death was caused by respiratory issues linked to long-standing emphysema.

Mani passed away nearly two years after the death of his beloved wife, Imelda, who died at age 50 on November 18, 2023. She was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in November 2020.

The couple had twin sons, Gene and George, who were born in January 2013. Mani’s funeral is scheduled to take place next Monday, December 22.

Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield Played for Two Influential Bands

The Stone Roses—comprised of Mani on bass, Ian Brown on vocals, John Squire on guitar, and Alan “Reni” Wren on drums—were leaders of the “Madchester” indie scene in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The band blended influences from indie, punk, psychedelic rock, dance, funk, and reggae.

The Stone Roses in 1992. Left to right: Alan ‘Reni’ Wren, Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield, Ian Brown and John Squire. (Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns)

Their debut album featured classic songs like “I Wanna Be Adored,” “She Bangs The Drums,” and “I Am The Resurrection,” all of which were driven by Mani’s distinctive basslines.

They released their debut album, The Stone Roses, in 1989, followed by Second Coming in 1994, both reaching the U.K. top five. The band disbanded soon after but reunited in 2012 for a comeback tour.

In 1996, he joined the influential group Primal Scream, playing with them for 15 years.

Meanwhile, Mani had announced a national speaking tour, with more than 60 planned stops, shortly before his death.