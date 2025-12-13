Rock Music Legend Announced as Next James Bond Villain

A rock music legend has been revealed as the next James Bond villain, and he’s already killing the part.

Before you get your hopes too high, no, there is no upcoming James Bond film. James Bond is getting a video game, 007 First Light, and Lenny Kravitz has been recreated as a swanky black market dealer villain.

On December 11, the 2025 Game Awards was on, and alongside presenting awards, many announcements are made. The game had a segment in the game awards, where they premiered a minute-long trailer that introduced Bawma, the villain played by the four-time Grammy winner.

Although the trailer didn’t show much gameplay, it did set up Bawma as a pretty cool villain. And honestly, the villain is more of an alternate-universe Lenny Kravitz than his own character. Not that I’m complaining, he’s incredibly cool.

007 First Light, developed by IO Interactive, is set to be a narrative game about our favorite spy’s origins. Although I have a hunch that Bawma won’t be the main antagonist, he’ll certainly stir up trouble for Bond.

In the trailer, we can see Bawma feed people to crocodiles. Very James Bond, and very Lenny Kravitz.

It Is A “Great Honor” For Lenny Kravitz To Be In The New James Bond Game

After the trailer played, the host then invited Lenny Kravitz to speak to the audience.

“It was a great honor to be asked to join 007 First Light for my first voyage into the world of video games,” he said. “When [IO Interactive] invited me to play Bawma, an unpredictable, wild pirate ruler of Africa’s biggest black market hub, I knew I was stepping into something special.”

“Where others see chaos, Bawma sees freedom. He rose from nothing, broke free, and built his own kingdom of Alef. And his story is just beginning.”

Lenny Kravitz is super excited for his role in the game, but the fans are… less than thrilled, however.

“Doesn’t look like a Bond villain, looks like a far cry or cyberpunk villain,” one critiqued.

“His voice acting in the trailer was… not good,” wrote another.

“Killed my interest in this game immediately,” a third chimed.