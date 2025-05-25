Rock Icon Freddie Mercury’s Alleged Secret Child Revealed in New Biography

The alleged secret child of Freddie Mercury has surfaced in the new biography about the late Queen frontman’s life.

In Lesley-Ann Jones’s new book Love, Freddie, which will be released on Sept. 5, the rocker’s alleged secret child is revealed in a handwritten letter. The child was claimed to have been conceived during the rock icon’s fling with the wife of a close friend in 1976.

Although the child’s existence was kept secret from the public, Mercury’s closest circle knew about the situation. Among those who knew about the child were his parents, sister, bandmates, and longtime love, Mary Austin.

Now at 48 years old, the alleged secret child of Freddie Mercury, identified as only “B,” revealed more details about growing up with the rocker.

“Freddie Mercury was and is my father,” she claimed, per the Daily Mail. “We had a very close and loving relationship from the moment I was born and throughout the final 15 years of his life.”

“B” further revealed that Mercury adored her and was devoted to her. “The circumstances of my birthday may seem, by most people’s standards, unusual and even outrageous,” she pointed out. “That should come as no surprise. It never detracted from his commitment to love and look after me. He cherished me like a treasured possession.”

“B” then shared that a loving family raised her, and Mercury visited her often. Just before he died from bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS in 1991, “B” said her alleged father gave her 17 journals, which also remained a secret for 30 years. They were also passed to Jones.

The Biography’s Writer Admitted to Questioning the Claims about Freddie Mercury’s Love Child

While speaking to the Daily Mail, Jones admitted she initially questioned the claims by “B.”

“My instinct was to doubt everything,” she explained. “But I am absolutely sure she is not a fantasist. No one could have faked all this.”

Jones, who wrote biographies on John Legend and the Rolling Stones, explained why she felt “B’s” claims were legitimate.

“In my experience of fantasists, and I’ve met a few, they seek instant gratification, publicity, and reward,” Jones said. “She never asked for money. She doesn’t want recognition. Both Freddie and her stepfather left her extremely wealthy. She was not provided for through Freddie’s will, but by a private, legal arrangement, so no one will find her mentioned there.”

Jones further pointed out that Mercury was “not who you think he was.”

“He was a hands-on, devoted dad,” the author pointed out.

Mercury’s fling with his friend’s wife occurred while the friend was away, Jones revealed. Due to “B’s” mother being Roman Catholic, abortion was “out of the question.”

“It was decided between the three adults that the child would live with her mother and her husband – the child’s stepfather,” Jones claimed. She stated Mercury would have a room at each residence as the trio raised the child.

The child knew “from toddlerhood” who was her “real father.”

“Outside the unusual family, privacy and discretion were maintained to a degree that not even some members of Freddie’s personal household had any idea that he has a child.”

“B” inherited her father’s intensely private traits.

“The life I live with my husband and our family in another country is intensely private,” she added. “We want things to stay that way. We cherish our peaceful and anonymous life, and we want nothing to disturb it. Nobody needs to know who I am.”