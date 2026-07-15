Famous ‘The Voice’ Singer Files for Divorce

Former The Voice singer RaeLynn has filed for divorce from husband Josh Davis after 10 years of marriage.

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In her latest Instagram post, RaeLynn announced that she and Josh had called it quits.

“After much thought and prayer, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce,” the statement reads. “This has not been an easy decision.”

RaeLynn further shared, “As a working mom, I am committed to giving my daughter the love, stability, and support she will need while we navigate this next chapter together. I am grateful for the love and encouragement of my family, friends, and fans, and I respectfully ask for privacy as we move forward with grace and compassion.”

The singer reportedly filed for divorce on June 8. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split.

The soon-to-be exes, who met in church three years before their wedding in 2015, share a daughter, Daisy Rae, who is turning 5 in September.

RaeLynn Previously Said She Was Thankful God Gave Her Josh At a Young Age

During a 2020 interview with PEOPLE, RaeLynn spoke about sliding into Josh’s DMs before they reconnected at a mutual friend’s wedding.

“I’m so thankful that God gave me my person really at a young age,” Raelynn said. She was 21 when she and Josh got married. “I needed a solid person in my life – and he’s easy on the eyes.”

Shortly after their wedding, Josh enlisted in the Army. She said the decision strengthened their relationship.

“When he was gone for basic training, I was writing him letters every day. After that 14 weeks [apart], when we saw each other, we cried, and we both were like, ‘We can now get through anything.'”

Following the birth of their daughter, RaeLynn said she thought about quitting music. However, Josh encouraged her to keep at it.

“I was like, am I even going to want to go back to music? I don’t know if I want to do this,” she said while appearing on Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked podcast in 2023. “And Josh was like, ‘No, that’s what you’re called to do. Right now you’re in this moment, but give it time.’”

She then noted, “But then I was thinking about that, and I went on the road … a few months later … and watching Daisy watch me from side-stage, Josh is holding her, she has her little headphones on … I’m like, ‘This is going to instill in Daisy that you can literally have a family, and you can do what you love. You can be a strong woman and still be a mother.’”