‘As The World Turns’ & ‘Popular’ Actor Dies at 68: RIP to Scott Bryce

Scott Bryce, best known for his role as Craig Montgomery on As the World Turns and his appearances on Popular, has died after a 35-year career in television.

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His son Jackson announced on Instagram that his father passed away on July 12 after a long battle with cancer.

“This evening my father lost his long-fought battle with cancer,” Jackson wrote alongside several candid pictures of his father. “What began as stage three esophageal cancer eventually spread and became brain tumors that took his life away from him.”

Born on January 6, 1958, in New York City, Bryce was best known for portraying the manipulative Craig Montgomery on As the World Turns. Per IMDb, it’s a role he first took on in early 1982 and held until mid-1987, with several returns throughout the late ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s. His standout performance earned him consecutive Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in both 1986 and 1987. Later in his career, he also recurred on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live.

Actors Frank Runyeon, Meg Ryan, and Scott Bryce (L-R) pose in a publicity photo for CBS’s ‘As The World Turns.’ (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

He was also a series regular on Ryan Murphy’s WB series Popular, playing the father of lead character Brooke McQueen (Leslie Bibb). His character’s engagement to the mother of co-lead Sam McPherson (Carly Pope) forces the two girls to live together. Bryce appeared in all 43 episodes of the show, which ran from 1999 to 2001.

Scott Bryce Was a Familiar Face on TV For Decades

Bryce made his screen debut in 1988 with a four-episode guest arc on NBC’s The Facts of Life. Alongside his daytime soap stardom, he built a prolific career in prime-time television, landing guest spots on classics like The Golden Girls, Who’s the Boss?, and L.A. Law, as well as a recurring role on Murphy Brown. Throughout the 1990s, he remained a familiar face on screen with appearances in hit shows like Law & Order, Matlock, Homicide: Life on the Street, and Spin City before landing his regular role on Popular.

In the 2000s, Bryce appeared on hit series such as Judging Amy, ER, 30 Rock, and Reba. He later landed roles in Homeland, Gossip Girl, Chicago P.D., Law & Order: SVU, The Good Fight, The Blacklist, and Blue Bloods.

His final onscreen appearance was in a 2024 episode of Law & Order.

Bryce was 68.