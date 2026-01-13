Rock Frontman Confirmed Dead After Going Missing While Hiking: What to Know About Andrew Ure’s Death

Fans and the bandmates of the Scottish rock band The Ray Summers are mourning the sudden death of frontman Andrew Ure. He was 41 years old.

Videos by Suggest

According to The National, Ure was discovered dead after he went hillwalking on Hogmanay. He was testing new hillwalking gear he received as a recent birthday present. However, he went missing on a hike on Ben Vane, near Loch Lomond, and was later found deceased by mountain rescue. His dog, Penny, was found alive by his side.

In a statement, Ure’s brother, David, shared, “On Hogmanay, Andy was buzzing about what 2026 had in store for us – but firstly about getting out for a hill walk in all his new birthday gear. Sadly, he didn’t make it home. Massive thanks to the Arrochar Mountain Rescue Team, who the family are truly indebted to.”

David further shared, “So many people have lost a part of their world, as he meant so much to many. For me, I’ve lost my wee brother, my best pal, my business partner, my sounding board, and the daily reason I used my phone.”

He then added, “Heartbroken doesn’t even come close.”

David also told the BBC that his brother was looking forward to the hillhiking experience. “He just wanted to go out and get some fresh air. Blow the cobwebs away.”

The Arrochar Mountain Rescue (AMR) stated that Police Scotland led the search for Ure. A rescue helicopter was involved.

Andrew Ure’s Partner and Bandmates Speak Out

Ure’s partner, Linsey Waddell, shared a photo of the two of them as she paid tribute. “On your birthday, you wanted to look at the stars with me,” she wrote. “Little did I know the next day you would be one of those stars. You were my guiding light and the biggest star of all.”

Meanwhile, Ure’s bandmates also spoke out, writing on Facebook, “Andy was not only the rock in our band, he was the rock in our lives. This hurts so so much. All our love & strength goes out to Andy’s Linsey & his two wee boys, his family & all that were so lucky to know him.”

Along with being a musician, Andrew Ure was a businessman. He launched the Vibration music festival in Falkirk with David in 2019. He was the director of The Week Whisky shop in Linlithgow.

Ure is survived by Waddell and his two children.