country-band-loses-multiple-members

British alternative country band Divorce is now down to two members after two others have stepped away.

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Last month, Adam Peter-Smith and Kasper Sandstrom announced they were leaving the group to focus on their personal mental health and well-being. This leaves Tiger Cohen-Towell and Felix Mackenzie-Barrow as the remaining members.

“This isn’t a decision we’ve taken lightly,” the duo stated in an Instagram post. “But as time has gone on, we’ve both realised that we need to prioritise our personal lives more and it feels like now is the right moment for us to step away.”

They then shared, “The past five years have been some of the most fulfilling and memorable of our lives. From our first practice together in Spring 2021, to our last show together in Massachusetts, the road has been a surprising, exciting, and joyful one.”

Peter-Smith and Sandstrom further shared that they were grateful for each moment they had created with the band.

“We have so many incredible memories with the band,” they continued. “Making music that has reached thousands of people across the globe. We couldn’t be prouder of everything we have achieved as four friends setting out on this road together.”

The now former bandmates also pointed out, “The irony is not lost on us, but we are not calling this a ‘divorce,’ it’s simply a new era for the band.”

“We are excited for what the future holds for Felix and Tiger in this next chapter for Divorce,” Peter-Smith and Sandstrom added. “There is a lot still to come, and we can’t wait for you to hear and experience it with them.”

Divorce Fans React to Peter-Smith and Sandstrom’s Departure from the Band

Following the announcements, Divorce fans took to the Instagram post’s comment section to share their thoughts.

“You guys have been one of my favourite UK bands in recent memory and (imo) a cut above many of the others out there currently,” one fan wrote. “Glad I got to see this iteration of the line up quite a few times. Wonder if Kasper will be playing with Do Nothing again? Thank you for the music x.”

Another fan stated, “Sad news, but lots of love to you and all the best wherever life takes you next. You’re both amazing musicians – I regularly listen to Drive to Goldenhammer with my ‘mixing ears’ on, just loving every little detail of your playing and recording x.”



