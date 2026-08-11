Rock/Country Singer Undergoes Multiple Surgeries After ‘Accident’

Singer Keaton Adams is recovering after multiple surgeries following an undisclosed accident.

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Adams’ team made the announcement on August 8 via his Instagram.

“Last night, Keaton was involved in an accident and is currently receiving medical care,” the post read. The team said that due to the accident, he would no longer be available to play that night at his scheduled concert.

“Keaton is in good hands, and right now our focus is simply on his health and recovery. We’re incredibly grateful to the first responders, medical professionals, friends, and everyone who has reached out.”

They then asked that fans respect Adams and his family’s privacy as they moved forward.

The next day, Adams’ team shared an update, saying that he had undergone “multiple surgeries” following the accident. He remains hospitalized and continues to “receive care.”

“Right now, the focus is simply on Keaton’s recovery,” the update said. “Out of an abundance of caution, all performances scheduled for this weekend, August 14 and 15, have been canceled.”

“We know there are a lot of questions, but we ask that everyone continue to respect Keaton and his family’s privacy while he recovers,” the update asked. “We’ll share additional updates when there is more to share and when the time is right.”

While comments had been disabled on the first post, they were allowed on the update.

Reed McDonald, founder of Underdog Artist Group who manages Keaton Adams, left a comment on the post.

“Just to ease some minds, Keaton has been awake, talking, and very much himself in between procedures. He’s got a road of recovery ahead of him, but he’s been surrounded by the band and people who love him,” McDonald wrote.