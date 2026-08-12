Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Secretly Broke off Her Engagement

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez secretly broke off hr engagement to longtime partner Riley Roberts.

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Puck’s Chief Washington Correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell revealed in a post on X that a reputable Democratic source told her that the politician’s engagement ended approximately 18 months ago. She had stopped wearing her engagement ring several months before then.

“There have been no public photos of her and Riley together in recent history,” Caldwell pointed out. “That ethics report that people point to from 2025 is referencing a 2021 event, when they were together.”

However, Caldwell did point out that the couple’s breakup could have been temporary, which is why there was no announcement.

“Her office has not confirmed nor denied the status of her relationship,” the correspondent noted. “Honestly I thought that her calling off the engagement was much more widely known when I posted my original tweet.”

The couple first started dating after meeting at Boston University. Although the relationship ended after they graduated, Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts later rekindled their romance, with Roberts moving to New York City. They got engaged during a 2022 trip to Puerto Rico.

Ocasio-Cortez Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs Days

Days before the news of her split from Roberts was reported, Ocasio-Cortez spoke out about freezing her eggs.

While appearing on ABC News’ This Week, the politician shared the personal news. She had frozen her eggs due to the current political climate.

“In this political environment where this administration is denying reproductive care to women across the country, from abortion rights to the ability to carry out a healthy pregnancy, I think it’s important for us as leaders to have these conversations and share these processes,” she said. “Especially for working women across the country and normalize them.”

Ocasio-Cortez further discussed her decision in a series of social media posts.

“Fertility is a loaded topic – from costs, privilege, and class to the way society casts [judgment] on virtually any choice or outcome a woman has in her life,” she explained. “No matter what that choice seems to be! We address a lot of this head on in the story highlights on my profile. This is an LGBTQ+ and gender inclusive space. And this is not a place to bully or fight people whose lives look different than yours. The world is hard enough. Love yourself and appreciate others instead!”

She then noted, “There is so much to advocate for – from the exorbitant costs and lack of insurance coverage to addressing the enormous gaps in medical research on women and reproductive care. When I was weighing doing this, I saw very little that I could relate to. Not too long ago, I was waitressing and had to save for years to get to this moment. I wasn’t sure what it’d be like, or if it would be worth the massive investment of time, money, and the toll on my body. And I knew of very few people (if any) that pursued it totally out of pocket.”

“My hope is that by sharing my experience, it can help others and perhaps normalize not keeping women’s bodies in the shadows,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “We are amazing. Women can do anything. And the big secret? There are plenty of happy women who are thriving in all sorts of different kinds of lives.