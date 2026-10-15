Rock Band Reveals ‘Shock’ Death of Frontman: RIP to David Surkamp

David Surkamp, frontman of the progressive rock group Pavlov’s Dog has died at the age of 73. The band broke up and reformed several times since it began in 1972, but Surkamp was always at the helm.

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The group announced the death on Facebook.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the unexpected passing of our creative force, lead singer, and dear friend, David Surkamp, on October 13,” they wrote.

“David leaves behind a legacy of endless creativity, unmistakable artistry, and a body of music that has touched lives across generations and around the world. But anyone who knew and loved him knows that his legacy reaches far beyond the songs. David had a profoundly poetic spirit and a romantic heart that found its way into every note, every lyric, and every performance. His music was deeply emotive, reaching straight into the hearts of listeners, giving voice to longing, to love, to beauty, and to the bittersweet ache of it all.”

Singer David Surkamp of Pavlov’s Dog in 1975, relaxing in his Los Angeles hotel room (Credit: Mark Sullivan/Getty Images)

“He always allowed the musicians around him to shine in their strengths, generous with the spotlight and appreciative of what each brought to the music. No matter what life held for him, he came alive onstage. Even on his hardest days, when the lights came up and the count-off began, he was a consummate performer. If he was playing music, it was a great day.”

“As we grapple with the magnitude and shock of this loss, we take comfort in the incredible community that surrounded him: his family, his wonderfully enduring friendships, and the global family brought together through Pavlov’s Dog and the music he gave to the world. David’s heart held so much love for his wife Sara, and we hope he has found peace with the love he has missed so dearly.”

“There are no words sufficient for a loss of this magnitude. We are heartbroken. We are grateful. We will carry David, his music, and the memories created with us always. Our deepest condolences are with Saylor, Evan, and the Surkamp family as well as the Pavlov’s Dog family as we walk together through this difficult time of grief.”

“We would love to hear from you if you want to share a remembrance in the comments or private message. They will be cherished. With love and deepest gratitude, Abbie Steiling on behalf of Pavlov’s Dog.”