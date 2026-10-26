Rock Band Reveals Death of Member After ‘Battling Cancer’: RIP to Chris Welsh

Chris Welsh, drummer for the Australian alternative rock band Died Pretty has died at the age of 64. His death comes after a lung cancer diagnosis in 2023.

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“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our drummer Chris Welsh who died on Thursday evening surrounded by his wife Neung and children Jack and Louis. Chris had been battling cancer with for a number of years now with great dignity and courage,” the band said in a statement on Facebook on Oct. 8.

“Chris was an integral part of the band and much loved and we will miss him dearly.”

Those close to Welsh started a GoFundMe for him in 2023 after his initial cancer diagnosis. Over the years, friends and family have used it to share updates of his illness and treatment.

On July 3, 2023, Welsh announced that he had stage 4 lung cancer adenocarcinoma. The cancer spread through both lungs, and a second cancer was found in his adrenal gland above his right kidney.

While his cancer was “incurable,” it was “very treatable.”

Welsh seemed to be handling treatment well until September 2026, when he began having problems with his memory. As a result, he underwent more testing that showed his cancer had spread to his stomach, liver, and one kidney.

Just days later, his family shared his move to palliative care.

“His wife Nueng, his son Jack and daughter-in-law Clare, and myself were all with him as he passed, with music playing in the background from our childhood whilst we held his him by his hands,” his son Louis wrote on Oct. 9.

“He passed peacefully, surrounded by the family who loved him so deeply. Thank you all again for the love and support you have shown him and our family.”