Rock Band Loses Member Ahead of Big Tour, ‘We’ve Each Decided to Go Our Separate Ways’

A rising rock band just hit a sour note, parting ways with a member after seven years of making music together.

British rockers the Crawlers have “decided to part ways” with their drummer, Harry Breen. This split comes a year after their debut album, The Mess We Seem to Make, launched them into the limelight.

“After a period of reflection and discussion with our drummer, Harry Breen, we’ve each decided to go our separate ways,’ the rock band recently wrote on Instagram.

(L-R) Amy Woodall, Holly Minto, Harry Breen, and Liv May of Crawlers perform at O2 Academy Brixton on June 18, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Robin Little/Redferns)

“CRAWLERS continues, louder and more alive than ever before,” they continued. “We can’t wait to continue to tell our story, and to forge that beside you on our upcoming headline shows and when we join Pierce the Veil in arenas across Europe this autumn.”

“Evolution is in motion, the future is big, there’s a new world building around us, and it’s ours to share. all we have is us. yours always, holly, liv & amy,” the band concluded.

The Rock Band’s Drummer was Set for Their Upcoming UK Tour

Their booted drummer was scheduled to join the rock band’s upcoming UK tour, which starts next week in Portsmouth.

Harry Breen of the English rock band Crawlers performs in 2024. (Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns)

According to UK outlet The Sun, the band is expected to use a session drummer for their upcoming tour dates. They are also set to tour Europe later this year alongside US rock band Pierce the Veil.

The band was formed in 2018 when members Holly, Liv, and Amy met at a performing arts college. Drummer Harry Breen joined shortly after. They gained a massive online following when their song went viral on TikTok.

The band gained support from BBC Radio 1 and MTV after their success. They have played several sold-out headline tours in the UK. In 2023, their song “So Tired” was featured in the DC series Doom Patrol. They also toured with Jane’s Addiction last year.

The rock band’s debut album, The Mess We Seem to Make, was released in late 2024. It debuted at number seven on the official charts.