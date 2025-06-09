Rock Band Breaking up, Plot 2026 Farewell Tour Dates

British rock band Svalbard recently announced it is disbanding, with a farewell tour scheduled for 2026.

In a social media statement, the bandmates announced that, after much reflection, they have decided that 2026 will be the group’s final year.

“Our final UK tour will be in November 2025,” the bandmates wrote. “Following that, we will be doing a final EU tour, a final Japanese tour, and a few more select farewell shows in 2026.”

Along with announcing its farewell tour, the rock band thanked its fans for their support over the past 15 years. We’ve shared so many unforgettable moments,” the bandmates continued. “And we look forward to commemorating our last year as a band with you in 2026.”

Svalbard was first formed in 2011 and is co-led by vocalists and guitarists Serena Cherry and Liam Phelan. Mark Lilley has been the band’s drummer since its inception, and Matt Francis joined as the bassist in 2020.

The band also announced special guests who will join them during some of the farewell tour’s performances. Slay will be at the Glasgow show on Nov. 11, Rebellion will be at the Manchester show on Nov. 20, Think Tank will be at the Newcastle show on Nov. 11, Thekla will be at the Bristol show on Nov. 22, and Oslo Hackney will perform at the London show on Nov. 23.

Serena Cherry Previously Said She ‘Can’t Imagine’ Not Using Rock Band Svalbard As a Way to Express Her ‘Eternal Hell’

During a 2023 interview with Kerrang! Serena Cherry opened up about how Svalbard impacts her life.

“I’m definitely not comfortable with my lyrics being out there,” she explained. “And sometimes it’s like I’m torturing myself by putting my heart on my sleeve so openly and making my depression and the things I suffer so clear to anyone who reads Svalbard lyrics.”

Cherry then stated, “But as much as I feel vulnerable, I can’t imagine not having that release of those lyrics. I can’t imagine not using Svalbard as a way to express my eternal hell. But yeah, sometimes it’s like they’re seeing you on your worst day, in your dressing gown, crying on the sofa in the dark.”

The singer and guitarist then noted that she writes her lyrics the way she does as a way to “strike” a resonance with anyone else who may be going through similar things that she is.

“I want it to be as though I’m there talking to them, not using metaphors about dragons or vampires or the usual metal tropes,” she pointed out. “I think there’s something really, really powerful in being completely honest and open and down to earth, about depression and the reality of depression, rather than dressing it up in a poetic manner.”

Cherry added, “Hopefully, in being so direct about it, I can make others feel like they’re not alone with what they’re going through.”