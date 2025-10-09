Robert Pattinson Offers Rare Comments on Fatherhood After Becoming a Dad

Robert Pattinson has shared a rare comment on being a father to his one-year-old daughter. Parenthood has surprised the actor in ways he didn’t expect.

In March last year, the Mickey 17 actor’s fiancée, Suki Waterhouse, gave birth to their first child, a baby girl. They have not publicly announced her name.

On October 3, Robert Pattinson spoke to ICON America, where he also posed for a few quirky photos. While there, he revealed what it’s like now being a father, and shared what has surprised him.

“I have so much more patience,” he said. “It’s funny, it’s not even patience; I genuinely enjoy hanging out with babies. That surprised me.”

The surprises don’t end there, however.

Robert Pattinson Surprised At Having “Normie” Conversations

The world of a superstar is full of anything but the mundane. Being a father, however, has forced the Twilight star back the realm of the everyday parent.

“It’s also funny how you start having real normie conversations — about things like schools or daycares,” he added.

“It’s so strange. It’s like, there’s this gravitational pull… Like, I have to wear Patagonia puffer jackets and cargo shorts now. I just have to,” he further joked.

The magazine also shared a few pictures from their photoshoot in the Instagram post. And one of them involves him lying almost upside-down in a tree trunk. So I suppose he has still retained his charm despite parenting bringing him down to Earth a little.

His dad senses have truly kicked in, however. He told Vogue in January that he can identify his baby by smell alone.

“‘I remember people used to be like, ‘Oh, don’t you like the smell of babies?’, but I thought they were just smelling the baby powder,” he said. “But then I had a baby, and I was like, ‘My baby smells incredible.'”

“There’s something there, I can identify her. She doesn’t smell like other babies.”