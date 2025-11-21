Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs’ Relationship Timeline, Explained

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs kept their romance famously private, but the moments they did share left a lasting mark on fans. Their relationship, which began in 2014 and ended quietly a few years later, blended Hollywood attention with the intense artistry both are known for.

Videos by Suggest

2014: Private Beginnings

Pattinson and Twigs were first spotted together in the summer of 2014. E! reported that Pattinson went to see Twigs perform, accompanied by Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge.

At the time, their pairing surprised fans. He was fresh off the Twilight films, and she was an experimental musician who avoided mainstream conventions. Still, the two connected quickly. Friends later said they shared a creative chemistry that made them instantly compatible.

Back in London, an E! source said Pattinson’s family loved Twigs. “They absolutely loved her,” the source reported. “It went so well. Rob’s family has always been supportive of him and they thought they were great together.”

The couple kept outings private, but that didn’t stop paparazzi attention. Twigs, in particular, faced waves of online harassment. The racism and insults hurled by some of Pattinson’s fans were shocking. Yet Pattinson defended her repeatedly and defiantly, praising her talent and individuality whenever he could.

2015: Engagement And Online Harrassment

By early 2015, reports surfaced that the pair were engaged. Neither confirmed it directly, but Pattinson’s friends hinted it was true. They continued to appear together at events, looking united even as public pressure mounted.

Both stars’ careers exploded during this time. Pattinson filmed back-to-back projects. Twigs toured and released new music. While they supported each other, long stretches apart became more common. Insiders said their bond remained strong, but coordinating schedules was becoming a challenge.

2017: A Quiet And Mutual Split

By late 2017, reports confirmed the engagement had ended. The pair didn’t speak publicly about the breakup, staying true to their private approach. Sources described the split as mutual and rooted in practical realities rather than conflict. Despite the end of the romance, both continued to speak kindly about each other in later years.

Pattinson and Twigs kept their relationship grounded, artistic, and deeply personal. They never relied on publicity, and that’s part of why fans still revisit their story. Their timeline may be short, but it remains one of the most intriguing celebrity pairings of the 2010s.