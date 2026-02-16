Robert Duvall Dead at 95

Legendary American actor Robert Duvall has died at the age of 95.

His wife, Luciana Duvall, confirmed his passing in a Facebook statement. “Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort,” she wrote.

She then went on to pay tribute to her husband. “To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything.”

After a beautiful passage, Luciana concluded her statement addressing his fans. “Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”

Robert Duvall Had A Career That Spanned Several Decades

Born on January 5, 1931, in San Diego, California, Duvall built a career that lasted over seven decades. His acting capabilities established him as one of the most respected figures in American film and television.

Duvall’s breakout roles came in the early 1970s. He had memorable turns in The Godfather as Tom Hagen and in Apocalypse Now as Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore. These performances helped to define his career and cemented his place among Hollywood’s elite.

In 1983, Duvall won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of country singer Mac Sledge in Tender Mercies. Over the years, he earned multiple Golden Globe, BAFTA and Emmy Awards nominations and wins, reflecting both critical and peer recognition.

Even late in his career, Duvall remained active in film. He appeared in acclaimed projects such as The Judge (2014) and continued acting into his later years, with roles in films released in the early 2020s.

Tributes across social media and in the entertainment community highlight not only his iconic roles but also his warm, collaborative presence on set.

Robert Duvall’s death marks the end of an era for many film lovers. He leaves behind a profound body of work that influenced generations of actors and filmmakers and helped shape modern American cinema.