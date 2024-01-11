robert-downey-jr-teases-robert-de-niro-for-viral-golden-globes-mix-up

Robert Downey Jr. had a clever response when asked about Robert De Niro’s Golden Globes gaffe Sunday night.

When asked about the incident where the veteran actor accidentally stood up when the winner for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture was announced, Downey Jr., who won the award for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, dismissed the question without much concern.

“Nothing’s better than losing,” Downey Jr. quipped to TMZ while outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! However, the Tropic Thunder star quickly added that he just “wanted to give” a “good quote.”

Robert Downey Jr is set to hit another awards ceremony squared off with Robert De Niro soon. Next month, at the SAG Awards, they will both be vying for the prestigious title of Best Supporting Actor.

At Sunday’s Golden Globes, there was a moment when De Niro mistakenly thought he had won the award. However, it was actually awarded to Downey. It took a moment for De Niro to realize that he wasn’t the winner, and he seemed flustered by this realization.

Robert De Niro’s Robert Downey Jr. Golden Globes Gaffe is Understandable

After hearing Downey’s complete name being announced, De Niro paused momentarily, as if a realization slowly dawned upon him that the coveted trophy had been awarded to his rival. However, the confusion is real. Both actors answer to Robert and their last names start with ‘D.’ It’s like a name-based comedy of errors!

Robert Downey Jr. received the accolade for his performance as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Robert De Niro garnered a nomination for Killers of the Flower Moon. Charles Melton, Mark Ruffalo, Ryan Gosling, and Willem Dafoe were also contenders for the prestigious award. Both Downey and De Niro are considered front runner for the Academy Awards, as well.

Honored by the Golden Globes on five occasions (excluding the ensemble cast recognition for Short Cuts in 1994), Downey Jr. secured victories in 2001 for his portrayal in TV’s Ally McBeal and in 2010 for his role in the film Sherlock Holmes.

Meanwhile, Robert De Niro emerged as the category’s most acclaimed contender. He secured an impressive 10th Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Killers of the Flower Moon.

In 1981, he achieved his sole victory in a competitive category with Raging Bull. In 2011, he joined the esteemed recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Globes, adding another accolade to his illustrious career.