GMA’ Meteorologist Rob Marciano’s Wife Files For Divorce, Inside His Reaction

Good Morning America meteorologist Rob Marciano recently confirmed that he and his wife Eryn are getting a divorce. Rumors started swirling when the couple sold their family home but were not confirmed until Marciano released a statement about the ongoing split.

Marciano: ‘I Didn’t Want This And Tried To Save The Marriage’

Eryn filed for divorce with the Westchester, New York Supreme Court in June of last year, but it has been kept under wraps until now. The couple married in 2010 and share two children: 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason. The divorce proceedings are still ongoing.

In a statement released by Marciano, he stated, “The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn’t want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids.”

Marciano and Eryn’s Recent Family Trip

It’s still unclear why Eryn filed for divorce, but the former couple seems to be co-parenting amicably. In April of this year, the family took a trip to Disney World, and Marciano shared photos from the vacation on Instagram.

“Spring Break @waltdisneyworld,” Marciano captioned a selfie of the family. “thru the chaos was much needed kiddos quality time—their joy is as we say #magical.” After news of the divorce hit, followers filled the comment section with messages of sympathy for the GMA meteorologist.

“So sorry to hear this news. Would have never guessed it,” one person wrote. Another commented, “So sorry about your problem. Get well soon and come back to GMA. We miss you.”

Eryn’s Father’s Day Post For Marciano Just Days After Filing For Divorce

Eryn also shared a heartwarming Father’s Day post last year—just days after filing for divorce. “Happy Father’s Day to my 3!” she captioned a picture of Marciano and their children. “Missing my Dad today as always, but remembering to be grateful for the world’s best step dad @gdpatterson07 and the love between @robertmarciano and our two littles. Dads are the best!”

This year, Marciano celebrated Father’s Day with his kids. “PB&J Picnic at #LandsonPark complete with open fields, an arboretum, and dinosaur garden,” the meteorologist captioned pictures of him and his children enjoying their day together.

Marciano and Eryn’s split is understandably rough on everyone involved, but it looks like the former couple is doing their best to make co-parenting as smooth as possible for the sake of their two children.

