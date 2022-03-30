Did Rob Lowe Get Plastic Surgery?

Rob Lowe has been a Hollywood mainstay for decades. From his early days an ‘80s heartthrob in movies like About Last Night and St. Elmo’s Fire to his stints on shows such The West Wing, Parks and Recreation, and Fox 9-1-1: Lone Star, Lowe has always been known for his pin-up good looks. Now 58 years old, the versatile actor appears just handsome and youthful as he did 30 years ago, which has led some people to speculate that he’s gotten work done over the years. Is there any truth to these Rob Lowe plastic surgery rumors? Here’s what we know.

Why People Think He’s Had Plastic Surgery

For a guy who made his big-screen debut all the way back in 1983, Rob Lowe looks amazing. He’s frequently described as “ageless” by the press, most recently when he took to Instagram to post side-by-side photos of himself at age 21 and age 57. He’s dressed nearly identically in both shots and it’s truly hard to believe that the person on the left is pushing 60.

Because the Brothers & Sisters star has hardly aged a day in 36 years, some people suspect that he’s gotten plastic surgery (or at the very least, Botox and/or fillers) to maintain his youthful appearance. And even Lowe admits that he cares about maintaining his movie-star appearance.

“I’m an actor. We’re all narcissists,” he said in a 2021 interview with GQ. “That’s the bad news—but it’s also the good news! There’s nothing wrong with working out because you care about how you look. There’s nothing wrong with that. In a perfect world, it’s balanced with things that are less vain. Health and wellbeing and mindfulness and all those other buzzwords.”

Has Rob Lowe Gotten Plastic Surgery?

(Photo by Ian Vogler-Pool/Getty Images)

Rob Lowe has never admitted to getting plastic surgery and there’s no evidence to suggest that he’s ever gone under the knife. But there are plenty of other reasons why the Emmy-nominated actor may have such a youthful glow.

To start, Lowe is married to a former makeup artist who has likely shared many anti-aging tips and tricks with her husband over the years. We also know that Lowe takes very good care of his skin—he launched his own men’s skincare line, Profile by Rob Lowe, in 2015. “Over the course of my career, I have learned all the tricks of the trade for maintaining clean, healthy, and younger-looking skin,” the Super Troopers 2 star reveals on the website for the line, which includes anti-aging products such as an eye serum and an “anti-gravity” moisturizer.

Lowe has also been sober for more than half of his life and one of the benefits of abstaining from alcohol is younger, healthier-looking skin. “I don’t drink and haven’t for 30 years now and that’s such a competitive advantage for me,” Lowe said in a 2020 interview. “Just the calories alone from booze are just brutal and it just kills you.”

Lastly, Lowe is big on healthy eating and getting plenty of sleep, both of which he says keeps him on top of his game. “I’m now getting the studies that are backing up what I have been doing intuitively for years, which is eating the Atkins way—low carb, low sugar—and getting more than enough sleep,” he told GQ. “People used to make fun of me. But now the science is catching up—that it’s more than beauty sleep. It’s brain sleep, it’s body sleep, it’s focus.”