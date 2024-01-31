rob-gronkowski-looks-back-on-his-viral-beach-party-dance-off-with-travis-kelce

New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski is one of the greatest NFL players ever. But the four-time Super Bowl Champion has gained a reputation for being the life of the party. So has Kansas City Chiefs star tight end, Travis Kelce.

During a recent appearance on the Tonight Show, Gronk recalled a dance-off between him and Kelce at his 2022 beach party in Las Vegas.

“It was kind of a tie,” Gronk said when asked who won the competition.

“I mean, we’re great dance partners. Imagine if we were teammates on the field, on the same team as well. Oh man, that would be pretty impressive. We would dominate like the dance floor.”

Patriots Legend Praises Kelce & Mahomes

Gronk and Kelce probably won’t be engaging in a rematch when he hosts the party again during Super Bowl Weekend this year. That’s because Kelce will be participating in the big game as he and the Chiefs will face off against the Buffalo Bills.

Kelce and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can become three-time Super Bowl Champions. Just one less than Gronk and Tom Brady won together in New England.

Gronk had nothing but glowing things to say about the Chiefs’ quarterback, tight-end combo.

“Travis and Patrick have just been putting on a display for the NFL week in and week out. There’s no doubt about that, but there’s one record that I am proud to hold to this day still and it’s the single-season receiving record for most touchdowns by a tight end,” Gronk added.

“So if he breaks that one, I will be really bummed. But he has broken about every other record so far.”

Rob Gronkowski Gets Honest About Coaching Possibility

Gronk retired from football in 2021 and has since stepped into the broadcasting booth. Many former players have tried their hand in the studio for a short time and then returned to the NFL sidelines in a coaching role, However, Gronk says that is a trajectory that he can’t see in his future.

“I really would never consider coaching, not in the NFL. I would consider coaching like my kid one day… but NFL coaching, the regime is just crazy. Like you’re there 15 hours a day for like six days a week it’s just a little bit too much,” he added.

“You know it takes away your life. You got to really really really really love coaching if you wanna be a coach in the NFL. And I love the game of football but that’s just a little bit too much.”