The Net Worth Of Rob Dyrdek And Every ‘Ridiculousness’ Cast Member

MTV has become more and more dominated by Ridiculousness, constantly running re-runs and new episodes of the admittedly hilarious clip-based comedy show. Rob Dyrdek, Chanel West Coast, and Sterling “Steelo” Brim work exceptionally well together and have been on the show since its beginning. But have you ever wondered how much the Ridiculousness cast is worth? We dug a little deeper to find out the facts and came up with some eye-popping net worths for Dyrdek, West Coast, and Brim.

Chanel West Coast’s Net Worth

Chanel West Coast’s net worth is estimated to be $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, we’re inclined to believe that number could be higher.

It’s been reported that her salary per episode is $142,050; however, that number has not been confirmed by a reputable source. If that was the case, her net worth would be much higher. Still, we conclude that she’s made multiple millions on the show considering the number of episodes she’s appeared on and how often MTV runs the show on their network.

She also, of course, has had a productive rap career and was signed by Young Money Entertainment in 2015. She even purchased a $1.65 million mansion in Los Angeles in 2019. All of this combined leads us to believe her net worth could be closer to $7 million.

Steelo Brim’s Net Worth

Sterling “Steelo” Brim, the world’s best video replayer, is estimated to be worth $3 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, we also believe that this figure is understated. In late 2020, Brim purchased a $4.2 million dollar mansion in Los Angeles, which is a clear indicator that he’s probably worth more than the $3 million that is being reported.

Some sources assert that Brim makes in excess of $140,000 per episode of Ridiculousness. While we can’t confirm these rumors, if they are true, Brim’s net worth would be astronomically higher. While he wouldn’t have been making that kind of money in the earlier seasons, we guess it’s at least plausible that he could be making that now.

Rob Dyrdek’s Net Worth

Rob Dyrdek, also known as the world’s oldest kid, has a net worth of nine figures in 2021. That’s right, Rob Dyrdek is worth an estimated $100 million with his MTV media empire.

Sources report that Dyrdek made $60,000 per episode on the classic Rob And Big and over $100,000 per episode on Fantasy Factory. He’s also produced a multitude of shows, made his own movie, and even started the Street League Skateboard Association.

In addition to that, Dyrdek owns three separate mansions located in the celebrity-filled Mulholland Estates in Los Angeles. These three real estate properties came with a total price tag of nearly $25 million.

Dyrdek made an early name for himself as a well-accomplished skateboarder and has since built and developed several skateparks across the country. He generates an enormous amount of sponsorship revenue from DC, Monster Energy, and many more corporate giants and in return receives a big commission check for promoting their brands.