Road Rage Incident Saw A Florida Woman Punch A Pregnant Woman And Hurt An Elderly Bystander

A Florida woman faces multiple criminal charges after a violent road rage incident in Orlando in which she allegedly punched a pregnant driver and injured an elderly bystander.

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Police arrested Mandolyn Shaffer-Brockwell, 37, following the February 23, 2026 confrontation near Millenia Boulevard and Millenia Plaza Way, according to the Orlando Police Department, which shared video footage of the shocking incident.

Authorities said the incident began as a traffic dispute. Fox 35 Orlando reported that Shaffer-Brockwell repeatedly stopped her vehicle abruptly, blocking a pregnant driver and preventing her from changing lanes. The situation escalated after the driver honked.

Schaffer-Brockwell proceeded to cut two lanes of traffic before getting out of her vehicle to begin her assault. “Honk at me again, (expletive),” officers allege she yelled to the pregnant woman.

Police said Shaffer-Brockwell exited her vehicle, ran toward the victim’s SUV, climbed onto the hood, and forced open the driver’s door. She then allegedly punched the pregnant woman in the face while the victim sat inside the car. The victim reportedly had a child in the vehicle during the attack.

A 68-year-old bystander who attempted to intervene also suffered injuries. Authorities said Shaffer-Brockwell attacked the elderly woman, leaving her with scratches and facial injuries.

Suspect Proceeded To Violently Resist Arrest As She Bit Officer

After the assault, the suspect fled the scene. However, police located her shortly afterward based on descriptions provided by witnesses and the victims.

Officers said the situation escalated again during the arrest. In the video shared by the station, Shaffer-Brockwell can be seen resisting arrest and biting a police officer on the arm as he tried to take her into custody.

“Don’t bite me!” he ordered, as she shouted at him to get away from her.

Prosecutors have charged her with several offenses, including battery on a person aged 65 or older, burglary with assault, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer with violence.

Authorities have not publicly identified the victims. The incident remains under investigation.