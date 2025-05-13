‘Riverdale’ Star Soaks up Sun in Two-Piece While on Boat Outing

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch gifted her fans with an epic photo dump, soaking up the sun and rocking a fierce animal print bikini.

Videos by Suggest

The photo series featured the 30-year-old actress living her best life on a boat, rocking an animal print bikini with confidence. From enjoying a fancy fruit spread to striking a pose with her friend, she showed off her killer curves, radiant smile, and undeniable summer vibes.

In her cheeky caption, she hinted that she was having too much fun to be bothered, writing: “don’t call, don’t text.”

“Beach looks so good on you,” one admirer wrote in the comments.

Petsch later returned to Instagram to gift her followers with even more bikini pics.

She started the photo dump with a bold, daring look, rocking a dark top. In another shot, she playfully nibbled on fruit, lounging on a boat in a tiny tank top that read, “I Have Been Nothing But Sexy and Funny to You All.” Another photo captured her gazing thoughtfully over the ocean, her oversized collared shirt doing little to hide her milky white buttocks.

“Underestimated the power of the sun once again,” she joked in the caption to the post.

“Just when I thought you couldn’t get any prettier,” her Riverdale costar Camila Mendes gushed.

The ‘Riverdale’ Actress Recently Made It Instagram Official with Her Rapper Beau

Meanwhile, Petsch recently went Instagram official with her latest beau, rapper Tyga.

In a photo dump last month, the Strangers: Chapter 1 star shared a glimpse of her and the 35-year-old rapper spending time together during Coachella’s second weekend. Dressed in a white silk top and faded gray jeans, Madelaine rested her head on Tyga’s shoulder as he scrolls through his phone. Another photo captures the pair sharing a warm hug while gazing into the night sky.

Tyga shared his excitement about their date night on Instagram, posting a photo of himself and the actress relaxing on the festival grounds. The rapper also posed alongside Mustard, with whom he performed during the festival’s opening weekend on April 11, as well as his longtime pal, Justin Bieber.