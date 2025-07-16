‘Riverdale’ Star Camila Mendes Poses in Grey Top in Summertime Snap

Riverdale alum Camila Mendes flaunted her fit physique in a daring bikini top and gave a cheeky shoutout to her go-to condiment.

In the July 5th Instagram post, the 30-year-old got downright patriotic. Mendes turned heads at what seemed to be a festive 4th of July outing, rocking a grey bikini top that showed off her impossibly toned abs. But it wasn’t just her look stealing the spotlight—her top dipping sauce made a surprise appearance. In a series of playful snaps, the stunning actress, sporting chic glasses and a pulled-back hairdo, casually sipped straight from a honey mustard packet.

“Always and forever a honey mustard girl,” Mendes wrote alongside the snaps.

Of course, Mendes’ over 23 million Instagram followers were quick to lavush praise over her summertime snap.

“Same,” one fan wrote, seemingly in agreement about honey mustard. “My phone is burning,” another fan wrote. “My queen,” a third fan also chimed in.

Camila Mendes Recently Celebrated Wrapping Production on an Upcoming Fantasy Film

Meanwhile, Camila Mendes recently celebrated the wrap of filming for Masters of the Universe. In the upcoming fantasy film, Mendes takes on the role of Teela, a “warrior goddess” and skilled fighter empowered by the spirits of legendary warriors from the past.

In the post, Mendes served up a burger in full costume, rocking reddish locks for the role and showing off her impressive guns—right in front of a portrait of the OG cartoon Teela.

Image via Instagram / Master of the Universe Film

“That’s a wrap on MOTU!” Mendes began in her caption. “Getting to play Teela has been one of the most exciting and challenging experiences of my career. The week of suspense between my final audition and getting the part was excruciating, to say the least,” she added.

“But here I am, almost a year later, a full-blown gym bro and converted redhead, wrapping up 7 incredible months of living like a London girl, eating like an athlete, and running around as a warrior woman!! Grateful is an understatement. can’t share much at this stage, so I’ll be counting down the days until we get to show you more. This will have to do for now,” she concluded.

In the comments, one onlooker pointed out that the actress, who reportedly had to train hard for her physiqye for the role, was likely scarfing down that big burger on the last day of filming.

“She’s celebrating by eating carbs. Legend,’ the fan wrote.

Masters of the Universe summons the power in theaters next June.