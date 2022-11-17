You Know Probiotics, But What About Pre And Post? Ritual Delivers On All Three

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Over the years, I’ve dealt with mild and occasional digestive discomforts like gas, bloating, and diarrhea. And for the most part, I’ve passed off these sporadic episodes as unavoidable. The idea of a gut microbiome (or how to support it) wasn’t even on my radar.*

But recently, I started taking a more active role in maintaining my overall health, which included my gut health. As I’ve gotten older, this has become more out of necessity than interest. I started experimenting with various gummies and drugstore probiotics to see if I could find the right fit.

So, when Ritual reached out to see if I’d consider trying Synbiotic+, a dietary supplement for maintaining gut health, I was excited to give it a go.

Maintaining The Microbiome*

If you haven’t spent hours Googling how the gut works like I have, allow me to enlighten you. The human body contains good and bad bacteria. Most of it lives in the esophagus, stomach, and intestines or gastrointestinal tract.

When the balance between good and bad bacteria gets out of whack, the microbiome gets unhappy. This can result in mild and occasional digestive comforts. (Did you know the microbiome is also involved in our immune response? It’s estimated that a whopping 70% of the immune system is located in the gut.*)

That’s where Ritual comes in. Synbiotic+ is a 3-in-1 daily dietary supplement. It contains clinically studied prebiotics, probiotics, and a postbiotic to support a balanced gut microflora.*

Ritual’s Unique Triple Threat

I tried several different probiotic strains before, but I had never tried a 3-in-1 formula like Ritual’s. Each element of Synbiotic+ serves a distinct role in maintaining gut health. First, 15 mg of prebiotics target unwanted bacteria in the gut, supporting the growth of beneficial bacteria.*

Next, 120 mg (11 billion CFUs) or probiotics serve as the live microorganisms (read: good bacteria) that contribute to digestive health and help with mild and occasional digestive discomforts like bloating, gas, and diarrhea. Finally, 300 mg of a postbiotic serves as a major energy source for cells that line the gut, and it also helps support gut barrier function.

I was particularly impressed with Ritual’s transparency with its labeled ingredients. Ritual is Made Traceable™, meaning they show you what you’re putting into your body and its final place of manufacture. The company lists the labeled ingredient’s name, source, and supplier, something I had never seen before in other brands I’ve tried.

My Ritual Experience

Ritual’s Synbiotic+ supplement impressed me from the jump. The 3-in-1 nested capsule is not only striking to look at. But it also has a soft, minty scent that makes taking the medium-sized pill more enjoyable. I find it leaves a subtly minty smell in my mouth, which is particularly nice when I take it after a meal.

I’ve been taking Synbiotic+ for several weeks now. And honestly, it’s easier to describe what I don’t notice versus what I do. I didn’t notice much of an adjustment period, although Ritual’s website states that this is possible and can produce minor gas, bloating, or stomach rumbling.

Overall, I’ve noticed relief from mild and occasional bloating. I’m happy with the notable lack of not-so-fun stomach moments since taking Ritual regularly.

The Synbiotic+ Secret

As I’ve mentioned earlier, I’ve tried other gut health supplements in the past. And out of them all, I’m the happiest with Ritual. There are a few factors that I believe set Ritual’s supplement apart from the rest. The first is its vegan, delayed-release capsule design.

Probiotics work most of their magic in the colon, but they’ll never make it there if they’re too delicate to bypass harsh conditions such as stomach acid and bile of the stomach and small intestine. Ritual’s delayed-release capsule design helps ensure probiotics will make it to the colon, an ideal place for probiotics to grow and thrive.

CoreBiome® Tributyrin, Ritual’s postbiotic, is another distinguishing factor. Butyrate (as Tributyrin) is a significant energy source for cells that line the gut. Postbiotics are still relatively new in the gut health world, making Ritual a leading brand for including this compound in its formula.

Lastly, Ritual is clearly committed to science and compliance with regulations for heavy metals, microbes, and major allergens. The company conducted a human gastrointestinal model study with ProDigest in Belgium, one of the leading experts in GI tract simulation. Ritual tests Synbiotic+ supplements to ensure its ingredients’ identity, purity, quality, and composition.

Start Your Synbiotic+ Journey Today

Synbiotic+ is designed for adults over 18 years old. However, if you’re pregnant or nursing, using medications, or have a medical condition, Ritual recommends consulting with your personal healthcare practitioner before starting Synbiotic+.

Otherwise, starting your Synbiotic+ journey is easy. Ritual offers a monthly subscription service with free shipping that you can stop or delay at any time. It can take 2-4 weeks to notice the benefits of Synbiotic+. But if you’re still unconvinced of its benefits by then, Ritual offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.*

Start supporting your gut and digestive health with Ritual’s Synbiotic+, a 3-in-1 supplement for maintaining a happy and balanced gut microflora.

