rita-ora-models-burberry-swim-outfit-at-music-festival.

Rita Ora stunned in a Burberry bikini, serving looks and stealing the spotlight in a series of sultry Instagram snaps from her Glastonbury Festival weekend.

The 34-year-old nailed the “less is more” vibe, rocking a timeless tartan-print Burberry string bikini paired with edgy black leather pirate boots. To top off the beach-meets-goth-glam ensemble, she threw on an extra-chunky waist belt with a bold silver ring detail.

The “Body on Me” singer amped up her look with a mix of colorful admission wristbands, gold bangles, and a sleek watch. To top it off, she layered a chunky necklace with playful pendants for a perfectly messy, yet irresistible vibe.

In another photo she shared, she styled the tiny Burberry Cobb bikini top with vibrant yellow micro-mini Adidas shorts and brown buckle boots.

Image via Instagram / Rita Ora

In another photo, Rita Ora posed for a selfie while strolling through the motorhome camping area at the festival, opting to go braless beneath a white crop top. On another day, the singer turned heads in a bold black backless minidress as she soaked in the festival atmosphere. For her final look, she captivated attention in a chic ensemble featuring a white semi-sheer crochet crop top paired with a matching skirt.

The star also shared a heartwarming photo of her husband, Taika Waititi, 49, alongside singer Lorde, 29, enjoying time together in the VIP area.

“GLASTO,” Ora captioned the post.

Rita Ora Shares More Glastonbury Highlights

A couple of days later, Rita Ora returned with even more highlights from her Glastonbury weekend. She kicked off the July 1 Instagram post with a cute clip of her driving hubby Waititi around the festival grounds in a golf cart. Ora might have been a bit too taken by her beloved spouse, as she nearly wrecks in the clip as she seems too busy watching him speak.

The follow-up snapshots and clips also highlighted the lavish food, posh drinks, and upscale VIP lounges that Ora enjoyed at the festival, which featured headline performances by Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo, and Rod Stewart and ran from Wednesday, June 25th to Sunday, June 29th.

“Learnt how to drive a cart, learnt about a FLOAT, I learnt a lot this Glasto.. here’s some randomnessssss,” the British singer wrote alongside the fun post.

Meanwhile, Ora’s fans had fun roasting her in the comments section over her near crash while driving the golf cart.

“Mother, I’m going to need to give you some pointers on driving the cart lol we can take drivers ed together,” one top comment read. ”’Learnt how to drive a cart,’ you sure?” a second fan joked.

Another fan couldn’t help but wonder what sort of hijinks Ora and her comic actor-turned-director Waititi get into.

“The amount of chaos the two of you must create together in a single home must be extraordinary. I cannot,” they wrote.