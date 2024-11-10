Rising Actor Nitin Chauhaan Dies by Suicide at 35

Rising acting star Nitin Chauhaan died by suicide on Thursday, Nov. 7. He was 35 years old.

The actor, who is best known for his role in Dadagirl 2, was discovered deceased in his Mumbai-area residence, Masala reports. Sources revealed he had been struggling over the past few years to secure a new acting role.

“During the preliminary inquiry, we learnt that Nitin Chauhan was not getting work in the industry for the past few years and was in depression because of this,” Ajay Afle of the Dindoshi police station told Masala.

Just before Nitin Chauhaan died by suicide, his wife and daughter went to the park not too far from their residence. When they returned, the mother and daughter discovered their front door was locked. After finding a spare key, Chauhaan’s wife opened the door to discover he was hanging from a ceiling fan.

After quickly getting him down, Chauhaan’s wife began performing CPR. She eventually called emergency service. Although he was rushed to a nearby hospital, the actor was confirmed dead not long after.

Along with Dadagirl 2, Chauhaan’s acting includes appearances on TV shows, including Zindagi Dot Com, Crime Patrol, Friends: Conditions Apply, and Savdhaan India. His final role was in the TV series Tera Yaar Hoon Main in 2022.

Co-Stars and Fans of Nitin Chauhaan Mourn Following Suicide News

Following the news that Nitin Chauhaan died by suicide, the late actor’s co-stars and fans took to social media to mourn the shocking loss.

“Rest in peace, my dear,” Chauhaan’s co-star Vibhuti Thakur wrote. “I’m really shocked and sad. I wish you had the strength to face all the troubles. I wish you were mentally strong like your body.”

Fellow co-star Sudeep Sahir also stated, “Rest in peace, buddy,”

In a statement to the Times of India, Nitin Chauhaan’s close friend Kuldeep shared, “We came to know today morning when his father and sister called us revealing that Nitin had passed away, and they mentioned that the cause of death was suicide.”

“We were equally shocked as he was going to come next month to Delhi,” Kuldeep added. “And we had plans of going to Khatu Shyam ji’s temple together.”

Nitin Chauhaan’s fans also wrote supportive words in his final Instagram post, which was made six weeks ago. “Gone too soon nitin, seems like just yesterday,” one fan wrote. “When we were at splitsvilla. may you find peace on the other side.”