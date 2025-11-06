RIP: James McEvoy Electrocuted in ‘Tragic Incident,’ IATSE Says

James “Trapper” McEvoy, a crew member on an independent film, passed away Monday during production in Louisiana.

The 64-year-old was electrocuted after coming into contact with a live power line, according to Sgt. Brandon Veal of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, as reported by Variety. The coroner’s office stated he was operating a boom truck when he touched the high-voltage wire.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) confirmed McEvoy’s death in a statement on Instagram.

Today we grieve the loss of one of our fellow members who was killed in a tragic incident on a production filming in Louisiana,” an IATSE spokesperson explained in the post. “Our deepest condolences are with the family who lost a loved one, and the crew who lost a friend and colleague. All workers have a right to safety on the job.”

Colleagues Pay Tribute to James “Trapper” McEvoy

According to Variety, McEvoy was working on the independent film Kill Me Now, which was scheduled to start filming on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 1 p.m. at Magnolia Lane Plantation in Bridge City, and McEvoy was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of James ‘Trapper’ McEvoy, a beloved member of the New Orleans film community,” Lynn Gilman Williams, the lead producer, said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who knew him and worked alongside him during this difficult time.”

McEvoy was a member of IATSE Local 478, which represents art department, construction, electric, grip, and prop workers in Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and Mobile, Alabama.

Meanwhile, friends and colleagues of McEvoy left condolences on IATSE’s Facebook post.

“He was a good man, highly respected and admired by everyone I know here at the 478. Sincere condolences to his family and friends,” James Rushin, a fellow IATSE member and on-set greensman, wrote.

McEvoy, a union member since 2005, trained others in OSHA safety courses, according to Variety.