Riley Gaines Says She Would ‘Absolutely’ Team Up With Simone Biles Amid Online Feud

Despite her recent online spat with Simone Biles, Riley Gaines says she would “absolutely” team up with the Olympian for a women’s sports cause.

While speaking to TMZ Sports, the former swimmer and now conservative activist stated without hesitation that she would “absolutely” team up with Biles.

“Look, Simone is someone I’ve looked up to, I’ve respected for so long,” she said about Biles. “She has done so much for women’s sports, of course, for the sport of gymnastics, but even broader than that for women in general.”

However, Gaines noted that the “stance” Biles shared “felt so deeply visceral” to her, not because of the personal attacks. “More so against because of how she used her platform,” Gaines pointed out. “A platform where young girls all across the nation, young girls like my little system, who’s a gymnast, look up to her.”

“In the blink of an eye, she effectively pulled up the ladder behind her,” Gaines continued. “And again, a way that way, I think, done in haste. I think there was a lot of ignorance to the issue when she issued her initial tweets on that Friday morning.”

Gaines then praised Biles’ platform as being “still incredible,” despite the online feud. “Her career has been illustrious, to say the least,” Gaines added. “I think we could do a lot together if she were willing to do it.”

Gaines and Biles’ online spat occurred earlier this month. After Gaines slammed the Minnesota State School League for allowing a transgender athlete to play in the women’s softball championship, Biles called her “a straight up loser” and “sick.”

“You are truly sick,” Biles stated. “All of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser.”

Biles apologized for the personal remarks against Gaines.

Riley Gaines Recently Took a Swipe At Simone Biles While Announcing Her Pregnancy

Just before stating she would work with Biles, Gaines took a swipe at the athlete’s opinion while announcing her pregnancy.

While at a Turning Point USA event on Jun. 14, Gaines mentioned Biles as she revealed she was pregnant with her first child. “I think the funniest thing about this to me, and her saying ‘Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a man’…. How many men do you know that have this?”

She then revealed her baby bump, causing cheers from the crowd behind the camera.

Gaines’ remarks drew some criticism online. One critic wrote on Instagram, “Announcing your pregnancy while shaming another woman for talking smack about you is not a flex.”

Another critic pointed out, “Imagine how obsessed you have to be with someone to include them in your pregnancy announcement.”