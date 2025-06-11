simone-biles-breaks-her-silence-about-calling-out-riley-gaines-for-anti-trans-athlete-rhetoric

Days after she engaged in an online spat with Riley Gaines over anti-trans athlete rhetoric, Simone Biles broke her silence about the situation.

As previously reported, the spat occurred just after Gaines slammed the Minnesota State School League for allowing transgender athlete Marissa Rothenberger to play in the first softball state championship. Rothenberger played on Champlin Park’s team, which won against Bloomington Jefferson High School.

“Comments off lol,” Gaines stated on X while re-tweeting the organization’s post. “To be expected when your starting player is a boy.”

Responding to Gaines’ post, Biles slammed the former collegiate swimmer by referring to her as “straight up sore loser” and “sick.”

“You are truly sick,” the 11-time Olympic medalist stated. “All of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser.”

“You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive,” Biles pointed out. “OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category in ALL sports!!”

“But instead… You bully them,” she continued. “One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!”

Biles slammed Gaines once again in another, “Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.”

Gaines responded by calling Biles’ comments “so disappointing.”

“My take is the least controversial take on the planet,” Gaines wrote. “Simone Biles being a male-apologist at the expense of young girls’ dreams? Didn’t have that on my bingo card.”

“Maybe she should compete in pommel horse and rings in 2028,” Gaines noted.

In a separate post, Gaines added, “And the subtle hint at ‘body-shaming’???? Plzzzz I’m 5’5.”

On Tuesday, Simone Biles spoke out about her comments towards Riley Gaines, adding some context to her views.

“I’ve always believed competitive equity & inclusivity are both essential in sport[s],” she explained. “The current system doesn’t adequately balance these important principles, which often lead to frustration and heated exchanges, and it didn’t help for me to get personal with Riley, which I apologize for.”

I wanted to follow up from my last tweets. I’ve always believed competitive equity & inclusivity are both essential in sport. The current system doesn’t adequately balance these important principles, which often leads to frustration and heated exchanges, and it didn’t help for me… — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 10, 2025

“These are sensitive, complicated issues that I truly don’t have the answers or solutions to,” the Olympian wrote. “But I believe it starts with empathy and respect.”

She then stated, “My objection is to be singling out children for public scrutiny in ways that feel personal and harmful. Individual athletes— especially kids —should never be the focus of criticism of a flawed system they have no control over.”

Biles went on to write that she believes sports organizations have a responsibility to come up with rules supporting inclusion while maintaining fair competition. “We all want a future for sport that is fair, inclusive, and respectful,” she added.

Gaines responded to Biles’ post, accepting the apology and noting she’s still greatest female gymnast of all time.

“A couple of things,” she continued. “Sports ARE inclusive by nature. Anyone can and everyone SHOULD play sports. Competition, on the other hand, and by definition, is exclusive. So the idea of ‘competitive equity’ is nonsensical.”

Gaines then wrote, “Secondly, the boys are publicly humiliating the girls. To suggest that women and girls must be silent or ignore a boy who is PUBLICLY hurting or humiliating them is wrong. You can’t have any empathy and compassion for the girls if you’re ignoring when young men are harming or abusing them. I am not ashamed to be a voice for the voiceless.”

Riley Gaines added that she actually agreed with Simone Biles that the blame lies with lawmakers and leaders at the top. “Precisely why I’m suing the NCAA and supporting candidates who vow to stand with women,” she added.