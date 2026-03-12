Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Mansion Hit By Gunfire While She Was Home

Police arrested a woman after gunfire struck singer Rihanna’s Beverly Hills-area mansion while the pop star was inside the property with family members.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. on March 8, when a woman allegedly fired multiple shots toward the home from a vehicle parked outside the residence. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of “shots fired” and launched an immediate investigation.

Investigators later identified the suspect as 35-year-old Ivanna Ortiz, a Florida resident. Police say Ortiz allegedly used an AR-15-style rifle and fired several rounds toward the property before fleeing the scene.

The gunfire struck the exterior of the mansion, including its gates and walls. One round reportedly penetrated the home’s structure, though no injuries were reported. Rihanna was at the residence during the incident along with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, their three children, Rihanna’s mother and members of the household staff.

Police quickly tracked the suspect after the shooting. Officers located Ortiz less than an hour later near the Sherman Oaks Galleria shopping center, about eight miles from the property, and arrested her without incident. Authorities recovered a rifle and shell casings from her vehicle.

Police Believe The Attack Was “Deliberate And Premeditated”

Prosecutors have since filed multiple felony charges against Ortiz, including attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and shooting at an inhabited dwelling. According to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, investigators allege the attack was “willful, deliberate, and premeditated.”

Officials say approximately 10 shots may have been fired during the incident. Footage from the scene later revealed visible bullet holes in the front gate and nearby property.

Ortiz remains in custody in Los Angeles County, where bail has been set at more than $1.8 million. If convicted on the most serious charges, she could face a lengthy prison sentence.

Authorities have not confirmed a clear motive for the shooting, and investigators say they have not established any personal connection between Ortiz and Rihanna. The case remains under investigation by the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division.

Officials confirmed that everyone inside the home escaped unharmed.