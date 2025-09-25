Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Third Baby, Reveal Name

Rihanna has finally become a girl mum with the birth of her third child. Everyone, meet Rocki.

Superstar couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been together for almost six years now, and in this time, they’ve grown to a family of five. Rihanna made a social media announcement on September 24 to share the news.

On her socials, she posted a photo with her and her new daughter, alongside a pair of small, pink boxing gloves.

“Rocki Irish Mayers,” she captioned, sharing the name of her baby. She further revealed that her birthday is September 13. Out of their three kids, I think it’s sweet that the baby girl was named after her dad. Well, his stage name, anyway.

Her friends, family, and fans are delighted over this news.

Rocki Irish Mayers

Sept 13 2025

🎀 pic.twitter.com/ibHGXxegTN — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 24, 2025

Fans Celebrate The Birth Of Rocki

The comment section of both announcements is full of delighted fans and friends gathering in celebration.

“She finally got her baby girl!” exclaimed one.

“She’s soooo pretty!!! Ahhhhhh,” adored another.

“Congratulations!!!! A beautiful baby girl, so happy for you guys!!!” gushed a third.

“Rocky dropping anything but an album,” joked one more.

Rihanna announced she was pregnant with Rocki on May 5, when she showed off her baby bump on the red carpet at the Met Gala. And now, she’s finally here, to join her siblings.

Rocki Is The Third Baby To Grace Their Family

Baby Rocki, 0, is joining the cast of siblings Rihanna and A$AP share.

In May 2022, the couple welcomed their first son, RZA Athelston Mayers. He’s now three years old, and is the oldest.

Not long after, in August 2023, Riot Rose Mayers was born.

After Riot was born, an insider told PEOPLE that Rihanna feels “complete” with her family. With three kids and a baby girl, however, I’m sure she’d feel more confident saying the same now.

The insider added that Rihanna wanted to have their children close together in age, “so that they could grow up together and share a close bond.”

“They feel so blessed and are so grateful for this next chapter in their lives. It’s a very special time.”