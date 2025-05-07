‘Ridiculousness’ Star Chanel West Coast Wows in Cowgirl Outfit at Stagecoach

Former Ridiculousness star-turned-country crooner Chanel West Coast lassoed attention in a sizzling cowgirl outfit during a recent outing.

The 36-year-old was seen enjoying Diplo’s HonkyTonk at the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26.

The photos showcased the sandy blonde beauty in a chic, sleeveless chocolate-colored top with a plunging neckline and a corset-style lace-up detail. Her long curls cascaded gracefully past her chest, complementing the outfit perfectly. She paired the top with matching, form-fitting corduroy pants.

Chanel West Coast backstage at Diplo’s HonkyTonk during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

She accessorized with dangling hoop earrings, gold cuff bracelets, and a cascade of gold chains that elegantly draped down her neckline. For glam, she kept it classy yet playful, rocking pink lipstick and nails painted in a bold black-and-white cow print.

She completed the look with a pair of retro shades and a khaki-colored cowboy hat.

Chanel also posed with veteran rapper Too Short and a couple of pals.

Too Short, Chanel West Coast, and friends strike a pose backstage at Diplo’s HonkyTonk during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

The Country-inspired look might be throwing some fans for a loop. However, there’s a good reason for the Cowgirl fashion turn…

Chanel West Coast Recently Debuted Country Music Single

Last month, Chanel West Coast released her latest single, “Lil’ Bit Country,” marking her debut into the country music scene.

In the tune, which she wrote with collaborator ill Nicky, she croons, “always been a country girl in my head, but the big city’s where I got my start.”

In the accompanying music video, she effortlessly pairs a plaid shirt with a white tank top, jean shorts, and glittering over-the-knee boots. As the scene unfolds, she dances gracefully in an open field and on a Ford pickup truck, surrounded by friends and vibrant energy.

While this career shift may surprise some fans, she insists that Country music runs deep in her roots.

“When I was a kid, I spent summers in rural Ohio with my mom’s family and going to family reunions at the Grand Ole Opry,” she told E! News. “Country music was the soundtrack to so many great summertime memories, and now that I have a little one of my own, it’s so special to have this full circle moment and create new Country music memories.”

Well, she certainly has the fashion aspect down pat.