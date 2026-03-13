Ricky Gervais’ Longtime Partner Reveals Devastating Health Diagnosis

Ricky Gervais’ longtime partner Jane Fallon just took to social media to reveal some harrowing health news.

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Fallon, an author and TV producer, announced her breast cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post on March 12.

The post featured a photo of the 65-year-old wearing a black T-shirt that read, “Bit of news…” at the top and “(No one panic)” at the bottom.

“So… I thought I should post something as I’ve had a few people notice I’ve been a bit quiet on here lately,” Fallon began in the caption.

“About a month ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer – very early stage, thankfully & the prognosis is excellent,” she continued. “I had a routine mammogram a week before Christmas. I had no symptoms but the brilliant radiographer spotted something iffy & sent me for further tests & eventually a biopsy.”

“Since then, I’ve had more mammograms, more biopsies, and an MRI so they can pinpoint the problem area precisely. It’s been a lot, I’m not going to lie,” Fallon added.

Fallon added that she had surgery scheduled in two weeks to address the issue, wishing she could “get it over with now.”

She also shared photos of her “medical team”: a stuffed bear named “Dr. Eric” wearing a stethoscope and ID, and her cat, Pickle, in a hand-drawn nurse’s uniform.

Ricky Gervais Once Revealed Why He and Jane Fallon Have No Plans to Marry

Fallon and Gervais, 64, have been together since meeting at University College London in 1982. The couple has supported each other’s careers throughout their relationship, with The Office creator frequently crediting Fallon as the inspiration for his work.

Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon in 2022. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

In the past, Gervais has explained why the couple has no plans to marry.

“We are married for all intents and purposes,” the Extras star told The Times in 2010. “Everything’s shared, and actually, our fake marriage has lasted longer than a real one. But there’s no point in us having an actual ceremony before the eyes of God because there is no God.”

Meanwhile, Fallon’s latest book, Welcome to the Neighbourhood, dropped back in January.