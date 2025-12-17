rick-ross-suffered-seizure-while-high-on-mushrooms

Veteran hip-hop artist Rick Ross just opened up about a wild mushroom trip from a few years ago that took a serious turn and led to a seizure.

In footage obtained by TMZ, the 49-year-old “Hustlin” legend said the harrowing experience would be detailed in his forthcoming book, The Renaissance of a Boss.

After mentioning his first two books, Hurricanes: A Memoir and The Perfect Day to Boss Up, in the footage, Ross began hyping up his latest literary effort.

“This third one is The Renaissance of a Boss,” Ross explained. “I took it to a whole ‘nother level. I told you about episodes, personal episodes,” he added, before teasing his mushroom-fueled misadventure.

How Will Smith was Involved with Rick Ross’s Bad Mushroom Trip…

It all began while the hip -hop artist was watching a 2022 film from Will Smith.

“The night I was on shrooms, watching Emancipation by the iconic Will Smith,” Ross recalled. “And I went on a bad trip. Ultimately, I had a seizure.”

However, Ross fans will have to crack open the book to get the juicy details…

“You know, I’m saying it was like, ‘uhhh’, it was like that. But this new book is on another level,” he added, without giving any other tidbits about the very bad trip.

Per PEOPLE, Ross’s third book is more than just a bad trip report. It will also delve into the artist’s creative process, share advice on how to “bounce back from flops,” and reveal untold stories of his collaborations with stars like Dr. Dre, Bruno Mars, and Bill Murray. Plus, readers will get a peek into the rituals and habits that have shaped his success.

Ross’s third book, Renaissance Of A Boss: Notes From A Creative Reawakening, is set to drop in May 2026. It follows his previous literary efforts, Hurricanes: A Memoir and The Perfect Day to Boss Up.