Richard Simmons’ Brother Breaks Silence on Fitness Guru’s Death

Hours after it was confirmed that Richard Simmons passed away one day after his 76th birthday, the late fitness icon’s brother spoke out.

While speaking to PEOPLE about his brother’s unexpected death, Lenny Simmons opened up about the late fitness star’s life and legacy.

“I don’t want people to be sad about my brother,” Lenny stated. “I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote, and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help.”

Lenny also shared, “So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life.”

Richard Simmons’ brother further explained that the fitness star was looking forward to the future, with some exciting plans ahead. “He was very excited about all of his upcoming ventures he was working on,” Lenny shared.

He then added, “We are in shock. Please respect the family at this difficult time.”

Authorities arrived at Richard Simmons’ Los Angeles residence on Saturday, July 13. after the fitness guru’s housekeeper called 911 just before 10 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richard’s longtime publicist, Tom Estey, confirmed his death by stating, “The world has truly lost an angel.”

Law enforcement sources say Simmons had taken a tumble in his bathroom the night before he was found unresponsible. They believe this may have been the potential cause of his unexpected death.

No foul play has been suspected at the time. Richard Simmons’ death is being investigated as a natural cause. No official cause of death has been announced.

‘General Hospital’ Star Lynn Herring Opened up About Richard Simmons’ ‘Wicked Sense of Humor’

Actress Lynn Herring also opened up to PEOPLE about Richard Simmons’ “wicked” sense of humor while working together on General Hospital.

“When Richard walked on our General Hospital stage it would sizzle with his life force, his wicked sense of humor, his joy of entertaining, and his love for us all,” Herring said. “The last day I worked with him I admired his shirt that had a beautiful jeweled bird on it. When I finished my scenes and came back to my dressing room it was sitting on my couch with a simple Love, Richard.”

She then added, “Thank you Richard for all you gave of yourself to so many!”

Richard Simmons appeared on the long-running soap opera in 1979. He played himself for four years. He rejoined the show for two episodes for its 50th anniversary.