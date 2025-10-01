Richard Branson Shown Battered After Painful Accident

Billionaire business mogul Sir Richard Branson has shared a painful injury he sustained after… running into glass?

Richard Branson has not been shy to show off what would be an embarrassing incident. While on a business dinner, the Virgin Group founder got a little excited and ran into a glass pane. Instead of hiding the story, he thought the situation hilarious and shared it with his Instagram followers.

Making an Instagram post, Branson shared the aftermath of his incident. Not only did he share his cut and bloodied face, he also shared the smudges he left on the glass.

In a light-hearted caption, he shared the story.

“Did you hear about the guy who ran into a window? He was in a lot of pane…” he bagan.

“This week, that guy was yours truly. I was having dinner with the [Planetary Guardians] at [Virgin Hotels New York City], discussing some fascinating advancements in sustainable farming by Holganix,” he elaborated. “Then I saw the Holganix team walk past.”

Richard Branson Rushed Head-First Into A Glass Wall

Excited upon seeing them, Richard Branson was quick to act.

“I wanted to introduce them to the group, so I sprinted to catch up with them – and ran face first into the window,” he explained. “I left quite a mark on the glass – and it left quite the mark on me!”

“The delightful Elizabeth reacted quickly to stop me falling – we had a laugh about it the next day.”

Thankfully, Branson has brushed off the injury. “Thankfully there’s no serious damage done, I’m feeling fine and the cut is healing well.”

But he couldn’t resist one last joke. “In the meantime, I’ll be sure to turn the other cheek!”

His fans and supporters were quick to appreciate his honesty and humility in the incident.

“Still humble. No blaming others, no investigations, etc. Thank you for setting the example, sir,” one praised.

“Glad you are okay!! As one of the people who saw it happen, I was glad to see you’re alright and it was wonderful to meet you,” wrote an apparent witness.

“Geez that looks painful, I hope it heals soon,” commented one more.