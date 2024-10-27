Ric Flair’s Stepson Dies By Suicide at 24

Ric Flair’s stepson, rising artist Sebastian Kidder, has died after taking his own life. He was just 24.

Videos by Suggest

Kidder’s mother, Wendy Barlow, confirmed his tragic death. “I am devastated and shocked. This is an epidemic with your young men. And mental health…” Barlow told TMZ.

Barlow also confirmed that her son died from a fatal gunshot wound Saturday afternoon in their family home in Georgia. The circumstances leading up to his death, however, remain unclear. Police are currently investigating.

Ric Flair has yet to speak out about the sudden loss of his stepson, whom he’s known since childhood. Flair and Kidder met when the latter was a young boy, as the wrestler’s relationship with Wendy Barlow began in 2011.

Ric Flair’s Stepson Sebastian Kidder Opened Up About His Debut Album Months Before His Death

A budding musician, Sebastian Kidder’s career was beginning to take off at the time of his death. Just a few months ago, he appeared on Good Day Atlanta, where he discussed his first album and performed a song.

When asked to describe the “vibe” of his album, Kidder replied: “A lot of pain, a lot of suffering, a lot of crying in a corner just hoping the words come out. No, I’m kidding, of course.”

“It’s actually very romance-filled. That’s probably the core of the album, I’d say – romance. A lot of sexual energy. Lust. A lot of lust in there.”

In terms of his musical influences, Kidder explained: “Talk about an eclectic range. I mean, Michael Jackson, Maroon 5, pretty much everyone under the sun. Aerosmith – Steven Tyler was like… oh, that was my religion for a while.”