RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Says ‘F-k You’ To Jon Hamm For Comment About Her $750K Earrings

Erika Jayne, star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, recently shared insights into the ongoing legal battle concerning $750,000 worth of earrings that were gifted to her by her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. She discussed the complex situation during her appearance on the No Filter with Zack Peter podcast, revealing the nuances of the legal issues and her perspective on the matter.

The earrings in question became the subject of a legal dispute after a judge ruled in May that the trustee overseeing Tom Girardi’s estate failed to demonstrate that the earrings were part of the estate’s property. Tom Girardi, a disgraced attorney, had his assets frozen and seized amid an investigation into allegations of misappropriating at least $2 million in client funds intended for the families of victims of a Boeing jet crash in Indonesia.

Facing Criticism

Despite the legal victory in the case of the earrings, Erika Jayne faced criticism from those who believed she should return them to the victims. Actor Jon Hamm, who expressed this view during an appearance on Howard Stern’s radio show in September 2022, voiced the sentiment shared by some in the public.

Jayne expressed her perspective on the matter, emphasizing that even amid the legal proceedings, it was challenging to determine if the funds used for the earrings were co-mingled. She questioned how she was expected to resolve the situation if the experts couldn’t determine the origin of the funds. She shared her relief that she returned the earrings, stating, “It’s OK. You know what I love? I won on appeal. So, the earrings are gone, but I have my appeal.”

In response to Jon Hamm’s comments, Jayne responded with a strong stance, asserting that he did not fully understand the case. She pointed out that the appellate judge had ruled in her favor, at least suggesting that it could not be proven that the earrings were never hers. The actress and reality TV star pushed back against the actor’s commentary, saying, “You don’t know what you’re talking about. ‘Those were never yours.’ Really? Appellate judge said they were.”

Unfolding Tensions

During the interview, Erika Jayne also provided a glimpse into the tensions that have unfolded on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the show’s 13th season. The return of Denise Richards as a cameo has led to a confrontation between the two, with Richards referring to Jayne as an “evil woman.”

Jayne revealed that Richards initiated the feud by calling her names and making accusations, including claims that Jayne had done certain things to Garcelle’s son. Despite Jayne’s reservations about engaging in the conflict, she became the target of Richards’s anger during the show’s filming. Jayne described the evening as one in which Richards was inarticulate, with her jacket on upside down and slurring her words.

While Jayne emphasized that she had moved on from the anger and toxicity that marked her previous season on the show, she expressed her unwillingness to engage in the feud. However, she made it clear that she was prepared to confront anyone who chose to initiate a fight with her.

The ongoing legal battle over the earrings and the unfolding drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continue to be topics of discussion, offering fans and viewers insights into the complexities and dynamics of both legal disputes and reality television conflicts. Erika Jayne’s candid conversation on the podcast provided a deeper understanding of her perspective on these issues.