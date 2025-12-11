RFK Jr.’s Wife Is ‘Disappointed’ Certain Kennedy Family Members Turned on Him

RFK Jr.’s wife, Cheryl Hines, is “disappointed” with certain members of the Kennedy family after they turned on him for supporting President Trump.

While appearing on NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas Reports, Hines discussed the dynamics between RFK Jr. and his family since he became the Department of Health and Human Services’ secretary under Trump’s second term administration.

Five of his siblings, Kerry, Kathleen, Courtney, Chris, and Rory, as well as his cousin, Caroline Kennedy, have publicly spoken out against him. They noted that RFK Jr.’s decision to side with Trump is a “betrayal of the values that our father and family hold most dear.”

They then said, “It is a sad ending to a sad story.”

Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of late President John F. Kennedy, made it clear where she stood in a letter to senators ahead of RFK Jr.’s confirmation hearing as secretary. She referred to her cousin as a “predator” who “is addicted to attention and power.”

RFK Jr.’s wife stated she was “sometimes” angry for the lack of support from the Kennedy family.

“It’s a big family,” she said. “There are a lot of Kennedys, and they all have different relationships with each other and different relationships with Bobby.”

Hines further admitted that it was a “difficult” time for the family after RFK Jr. joined the Trump administration.

“I know that some of [the Kennedys] were part of the Biden administration or, you know, working somehow in that administration,” she explained. “I understood that. But I was really, really disappointed to see a few of them really speak so disrespectfully about Bobby.”

The actress also said, “I’ve really loved them through the years, and still love them, but I can’t help but to think of some of them differently, because I didn’t respect what they did.”

RFK Jr.’s Wife Speaks About Reactions She’s Seen From Her Husband Joining the Trump Administration

Meanwhile, RFK Jr.’s wife spoke out about how others react to her after her husband joined the Trump administration.

“There are a lot of people who have been great to me who reach out to me,” she said. “They range from, ‘Oh my gosh, this is crazy, are you okay?’ To, ‘I love what your husband’s doing, and I’m behind you guys a hundred percent.’ And there are people in the entertainment industry that do feel like that.”

Although there have been rumors about her estrangement from her Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star, Larry David, Hines said there’s a “subject-by-subject” conversation regarding her other entertainment industry peers.

“I think that’s a pretty healthy attitude to have about everything,” she pointed out. “I think it’s better to take a step back and say, ‘Well, let’s look at what’s on the table’… So there’s a range, you know.”

Hines then confirmed that she hasn’t necessarily had many fallouts over her husband’s decision. “I do have a few friends that I know are just very upset by even Bobby being in the administration. It’s very upsetting to them, and I understand that, I respect it. I haven’t had any, I haven’t had any falling outs. I haven’t had a moment of somebody storming out the door.”