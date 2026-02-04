RFK Jr. Reveals If He Has Spoken to His Cousin Caroline Following the Death of Her Daughter Tatiana

Seemingly confirming a rift among Kennedy family members, RFK Jr. revealed he hasn’t spoken to his cousin, Carolina, since the death of her daughter Tatiana Schlossberg.

While speaking to PEOPLE at the Starry Starry Night Gala last weekend, RFK Jr. was asked if he had kept in touch with Caroline. “Not recently,” he said. Everybody’s praying for them.”

Schlossberg passed away at the age of 35 in December, following a lengthy battle with acute myeloid leukemia. Her passing came just weeks after she shared details about her terminal diagnosis in an essay published by The New Yorker.

“My first thought was that my kids, Schlossberg wrote about first finding out about her diagnosis. “Whose faces live permanently on the inside of my eyelids, wouldn’t remember me.

“My son might have a few memories,” she shared. “But he’ll probably start confusing them with pictures he sees or stories he hears.”

The JFK Library Foundation announced Schlossberg’s passing. The statement revealed that she was surrounded by her loved ones, including her husband, George Moran, and their children, Edwin and Josephine. Her mother, Caroline, father, Ed, brother, Jack, and sister, Rose, also signed the announcement.

”Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning,” the announcement read. “She will always be in our hearts.”

RFK Jr. was not among the Kennedy family members who mourned Tatiana with Caroline during the funeral on Jan. 5.

Caroline Kennedy’s Daughter Criticized RFK Jr. For Aligning Himself with President Trump

Tatiana made it clear how she felt about her cousin, RFK Jr., by calling him an “embarrassment” to her. She hinted that her immediate family shared the same opinion.

Specifically criticizing his stance on vaccinations, Tatania discussed how RFK Jr.’s appointment as Health and Human Services Secretary has affected the American healthcare system, which impacted her own cancer battle.

At the beginning of 2025, Caroline spoke out against her cousin before his confirmation hearings. She referred ot him as a “predator” and said he is “addicted to attention and power.”

She also pointed out that he was “unqualified” to be part of the nation’s health policy.

“I did not comment, not only because I was serving in a government position as United States Ambassador to Australia, but because I have never wanted to speak publicly about my family members and their challenges,” Caroline stated. “But now that Bobby has been nominated by President Trump to be Secretary of Health and Human Services — a position that would put him in charge of the health of the American people — I feel an obligation to speak out.”

Caroline’s son, Jack Schlossberg, is currently running for Congress and has continuously called out his cousin.