rfk-jr-breaks-silence-about-the-renaming-of-the-kennedy-center

Weeks after the Kennedy Center was renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center, RFK Jr finally shares his thoughts about the situation.

While speaking with CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes last week, RFK Jr. shared his thoughts on his family’s reaction to the name change.

“Of course I understand it,” he said. “But I have bigger fish to fry.”

Further speaking about his current focuses, the US Health and Human Services Secretary and nephew of John F. Kennedy stated, “If we lose any children in this country to obesity, heart disease — 77% of our kids can’t qualify for the military. Saving one life is more important to me than the name on a building.”

RFK Jr further confirmed he was not involved in the Kennedy Center name change. He also didn’t advise against it. When asked if he had any issues with the name change, he noted he was focused on “making America healthy again.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the Kennedy Center name change last month. She claimed the performing arts center’s board voted “unanimously” to change the name.

However, Ohio Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty, who has an automatic seat on the board, rebuffed the claim. She stated that she was muted on the call when the vote took place.

“Be clear: I was on that call, and as I tried to push my button to voice my concern, to ask questions, and certainly not to vote in support of this, I was muted,” Beatty explained. “Each time I tried to speak, I was muted.”

“Participants were not allowed to voice their concerns who were online,” Beatty added. “Yet it was said at the end, it was a unanimous vote.”

RFK Jr’s Family Has Been Vocal Against the Decision to Rename the Kennedy Center

Meanwhile, members of RFK Jr’s family have been vocal about their thoughts on the Kennedy Center name change.

“It is beyond comprehension that this sitting president has sought to rename this great memorial dedicated to President Kennedy,” Maria Shriver, RFK Jr’s cousin, stated. “It is beyond wild that he would think adding his name in front of President Kennedy’s name is acceptable.”

She then noted “it was not” acceptable for Trump’s name to be part of the name change.

Kerry Kennedy, RFK Jr.’s sister, further shared, “Three years and one month from today, I’m going to grab a pickax and pull those letters off that building, but I’m going to need help holding the ladder. Are you in? Applying for my carpenter’s card today, so it’ll be a union job!!!”

Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of JFK who is running for Congress, also had something to say about the name change. “I’m told Trump explicitly motivated to act by JACK FOR NEW YORK. Our campaign represents everything Trump can’t stand or defeat.”

“SEND ME TO CONGRESS TO SMOKE THESE FOOLS — MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD LOUD AND CLEAR,” he added. “I won’t back down or be drowned out.”