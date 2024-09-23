RFK Jr. Considering Suing Olivia Nuzzi After Writer ‘Bombarded’ Him With Inappropriate Pictures and Videos

RFK Jr. is reportedly exploring a lawsuit against New York magazine writer Olivia Nuzzi, with sources saying he was “chased by porn.”

Last week, the magazine announced that Nuzzi is “currently on leave” while the publication conducts a comprehensive third-party review.

The 31-year-old star political reporter allegedly “bombarded [Kennedy] with increasingly pornographic photos and videos.” According to a mutual friend, Nuzzi also dupped the 70-year-old into unblocking her numbers.

The New York Post reports that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has enlisted security expert Gavin de Becker to investigate the situation. He is reportedly considering both civil and potentially criminal litigation against Nuzzi. This information comes from Jessica Read Kraus, who is familiar with both parties involved.

de Becker alleges that rumors of a potential affair between Kennedy and Nuzzi are false. “This had nothing to do with romance,” de Becker insists, per The Post. “He was being chased by porn.”

Olivia Nuzzi, a reporter for New York magazine, reportedly sent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a series of “increasingly pornographic” messages over several months, per a friend. (Images via SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images and Instagram / Olivia Nuzzi)

Kraus claims that Kennedy, who is married to actress Cheryl Hines, blocked Nuzzi’s number following a flirtatious comment made just two weeks after her profile on him was published in November 2023.

However, Nuzzi supposedly managed to outwit RFK Jr into unblocking her.

Jessica Read Kraus detailed how it went down on her “House Inhabit” Substack.

“Nuzzi emailed him, asking to be unblocked. [She claimed] she had urgent information about a hit piece being prepared against him,” Kraus claimed.

“He unblocked her for that conversation. [However] later that night, she sent him a provocative picture, prompting him to block her again,” alleged Kraus.

Nuzzi Allegedly Sent RFK Jr Provocative Messages For Months

For the next eight months, Kraus asserts that Kennedy kept the Washington correspondent’s number blocked, except for a few instances when she contacted him from various emails and phone numbers, “insisting” on urgent discussions regarding an impending hit piece.

Krause alleges that whenever Kennedy was lured into Nuzzi’s tempting ways, the veteran politician couldn’t help but participate.

“Once unblocked, she bombarded him with increasingly pornographic photos and videos that he found difficult to resist. After brief exchanges, he would block her again,” she writes.

Kraus mentioned that other friends she spoke with believe Nuzzi allegedly “set him up.”

Meanwhile, Kraus claims she unexpectedly developed a friendship with Nuzzi while covering Kennedy. However, she grew suspicious when Nuzzi began asking her personal questions about him.

“Olivia would ask me almost intimate questions about him and his relationships with staff and his wife after each campaign stop — who he was seen talking to, what his mood was like, and whether he showed any signs of flirtation,” Kraus alleges.

Krause believes what started as a journalistic story stepped over to the edge of obsession.

“There was an undercurrent of fascination that went beyond journalistic intrigue, bordering on obsession,” she added.

“Her constant desire for updates, coupled with the tone of her inquiries, made it clear she wasn’t merely reporting: [Nuzzi] was weaving some kind of fantasy.”