Revered Singer Dies After ‘Long Illness’: David Rendall Was 76

Internationally beloved British opera singer David Rendall passed away on Monday.

The famous tenor’s talent agency, MWA Management, shared the sad news in an Instagram post.

“We lament the loss of the great English tenor, David Rendall, who sadly passed away last night surrounded by family,” the agency wrote alongside a dramatic shot of the singer on stage.

“Rendall performed to huge acclaim on the greatest opera stages and was an unforgettable Otello at La Scala,” the caption added. “He was an admired teacher, and his love for the art form and zest for life will be hugely missed. Our thoughts are with Huw, Diana, Ed, Nell, and Mimi, and all closest to him.”

No official cause of death has been disclosed. However, the classical music platform SlippeDisc reported that over the past two decades, the singer had struggled with ongoing health issues stemming from injuries sustained during a stage collapse in Denmark.

Rendall was 76.

Rendall, born on October 11, 1948, studied at the Royal Academy of Music in London and the Salzburg Mozarteum, according to the Daily Echo. He later pursued an international opera career, performing at renowned venues like La Scala in Milan, Vienna State Opera, and Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires.

Rendall collaborated with renowned conductors like Herbert von Karajan, Leonard Bernstein, and James Levine. He recorded works including Maria Stuarda with Charles Mackerras and The Dream of Gerontius by Elgar with Sir Colin Davis and the London Philharmonic Orchestra..

David Rendall’s Opera Singer Wife Pays Tribute to Her Late Husband

Meanwhile, Rendall is survived by his wife, mezzo-soprano Diana Montague, who said via the Daily Echo that the family is “deeply saddened at the loss of David.”

George Newton-Fitzgerald (as An Old Gypsy) and David Rendall (as Manrico) in the Welsh National Opera’s production ‘Il Trovatore’ at the New Theatre. (Photo by Robbie Jack/Corbis via Getty Images)

“He leaves a big hole in our lives,” Montague continued. “We are very lucky to have his legacy of beautiful recordings, photographs, and, of course, our wonderful family who hold David so dearly in their hearts.”

“David was a tour-de-force and we have lost a great artist, dear friend, loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He will stay with us forever in our hearts and in every note we sing,” she concluded.