Revered Rock Musician Tony Haselden Has Died

Tony Haselden, the veteran lead guitarist, founding member of LeRoux, and acclaimed songwriter, has passed away.

Haselden died on Friday at the age of 79, according to an announcement by the Louisiana Jukebox Cafe on Facebook. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Tony Haselden was born on September 19, 1945, in Mullins, South Carolina, according to The Times of Houma/Thibodaux. As a teenager, he moved to Louisiana, where he taught himself guitar during a four-year stint in the U.S. Navy. After completing his service, Haselden co-founded the band LeRoux in 1978, joining forces with lead vocalist and guitarist Jeff Pollard, drummer David Peters, bassist Leon Medica, keyboardist Rod Roddy, and trumpet/percussionist Bobby Campo.

Tony Hazelden wrote "Take It Like A Man" by himself & changed my life. He also co-produced 2 of my albums with Russ Zavitson. His impact on my career is immeasurable & the time we spent together laughing & creating are memories I cherish. Forever grateful. Rest In Peace my friend pic.twitter.com/fuYQIJDnpk — Michelle Wright (@thewrightmusic) May 20, 2025

The group launched their self-titled debut album in 1978, paving the way for a prolific run throughout the 1980s. They released a series of albums, including Keep the Fire Burnin’ (1979), Up (1980), Last Safe Place (1982), and So Fired Up (1983). Over the years, they delivered memorable hits such as “Take a Ride on a Riverboat,” “New Orleans Ladies,” “Addicted,” “Carrie’s Gone,” and their highest-charting single, “Nobody Said It Was Easy.”

According to the band’s website, they also shared the stage with legendary acts such as The Allman Brothers, Journey, Kansas, Heart, The Doobie Brothers, Charlie Daniels, Foreigner, ZZ Top, and many more.

Tony Haselden Shifts to Country Music

After LeRoux paused in 1984, Haselden moved to Nashville and shifted his focus to country music songwriting. Over the years, he built a successful career in the genre, writing songs recorded by artists such as Shania Twain, Reba McEntire, Doug Stone, Shelby Lynne, Shenandoah, Michelle Wright, and Martina McBride.

He went on to write or co-write several hallmark Country tunes, like as Collin Raye’s “That’s My Story,” Keith Whitley’s “It Ain’t Nothin’,” and George Strait’s “You Know Me Better Than That.”

Haselden rejoined LeRoux when the band resumed performing and recording, staying with them as one of the last original members until his death. The band released their most recent studio album, One of Those Days, in 2020.

LeRoux earned a spot in the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2009, becoming its 50th inductee. A year later, Haselden followed suit, receiving dual honors with inductions into both the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame and the LMHOF Songwriters’ Association Hall of Fame.