Revered Rock Music Frontman Dies After ‘Short Illness’: Colin Jerwood Was 63

Colin Jerwood, the lead singer of the veteran punk rock band Conflict, has died at the age of 63.

His family and bandmates announced his death on the crowdfunding platform MuchLoved.

“It is with a very heavy heart to announce Colin passed away after a short illness,” the message begins. “We know for his supporters that this is difficult news to hear.”

The band added, “As you can imagine, we are struggling to find the words to describe how sad and upset we feel upon hearing of the loss of our band member and dear friend Colin.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to James, Georgia, and the rest of Colin’s family and friends.”

“We appreciate that many of you might want to share your condolences,” they continued, adding that “We have set up this online memorial page that you can contribute to. You can also donate to charities in his memory.”

“We kindly request that you do not attend his funeral. His family will be reading through any comments on the memorial page, and your presence will be felt.”

Colin Jerwood Founded Conflict in 1981

According to L.A. Taco, Jerwood, born and raised in Eltham, South London, founded Conflict in 1981 during the UK’s punk explosion. The band made their debut with the EP The House That Man Built (1982) and followed it with albums like It’s Time to See Who’s Who (1983). They quickly stood out in the punk scene for their strong anti-establishment message and support for causes such as animal rights and anti-fascism.

Under Jerwood’s leadership, Conflict released music through their own label, Mortarhate Records. They also supported other bands like Hagar the Womb and Icons of Filth, helping to spread their message of resistance.

Francisco “Paco” Carreno, the former drummer of the band, passed away in 2015 at the age of 49.