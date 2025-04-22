Revered Fashion Figure Dies of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease: Aurelio Costarella Was 60

Australian fashion designer and mental health advocate Aurelio Costarella passed away amid his battle with brain disease Creutzfeldt-Jakob. He was 60 years old.

Videos by Suggest

According to Out in Perth, the disease also claimed the life of Costarella’s sister, Gracie. The fashion designer was known for working with numerous celebrities, including Charlize Theron, Rihanna, and Dita Von Tesse.

Along with being known for his bold fashion designs, Costarella was a well-known supporter of StyleAid, which raises awareness for HIV/AIDS.

Costarella was highly involved in the fashion industry from the early 1990s until the mid-2010s. After being inducted into the Design Institute of Australia Hall of Fame, he stepped away from the business. He became an ambassador for Lifeline Australia.

Admirers Speak Out About Aurelio Costarella and His Work

Australia Fashion Week founder, Simon Lock, spoke to WWD about Aurelio Costarella and his work over the years.

“His unique point of view secured him a debut at Fashion Week in Next Gen,” he said. “He then became his true self as Aurelio Costarella and settled into [becoming] a refined couturier.”

Lock then said, “His well-documented struggles with mental health in some senses made his creations even more special. He was a gentleman, a sweet soul, and creative visionary.”

Network 10 news anchor, Narelda Jacobs, also stated, “Australia has lost a brilliant creator who touched the lives of so many. Aurelio was Perth’s gift to the world.”

Sydney fashion publicist Adriana Glass added, “We were so blessed to have Aurelio in our world. An immense loss, an even greater legacy.”